​​Mike Mains and The Branches is a pop-rock band based in Michigan. Since their conception in 2012, the group has built a reputation for their fantastical instrumentation and unforgettable live performances. Mains began writing songs early in his career between shifts at a casino, which is an apt illustration of Mains perspective on life: it’s a comedy, a tragedy, and a fairytale.

​​It’s that perspective that laces itself throughout the band’s catalogue, where the songs make you dance while lyrics make you cry. And while the juxtaposition of glitter and gloom should feel confusing, it renders itself joyfully therapeutic. And that’s their goal—particularly in their live shows—to strap you into a rollercoaster you never want to get off of.

​​Their boisterousness began when founding members Mike and Shannon fell in love, got married, and in doing so, minted the focal experience of the band’s music and lyrics; not just love, but the swirling highs and the bruising lows of choosing to live life together. After releasing an EP and two full-length albums, they chose to partner with Tooth & Nail Records on their latest release. The record, When We Were In Love, is their most honest yet. Although their agenda remains the same—to combat numbness with joy, pain, and wings to fly—this latest pursuit is more of an honest reflection in the struggle to love. The result is an infectious and colorful album full of tragedy, comedy, and the freedom to forget fairytales.

