Dave Koz and Cory Wong Release Video for Groovy New Single “Getaway Car”

Just in time for Memorial Day, Dave Koz and Cory Wong have released their new instrumental single, aptly titled “Getaway Car.” The jazzy and funky piece has a freeing, summer vibe, including everything from wild horns to groovy guitar.

In addition, Dave Koz, saxophonist, and Cory Wong, funk guitarist (Vulfpeck, the Fearless Flyers), have released the official video for “Getaway Car,” featuring footage from Creation Audio in Minneapolis, where Koz and Wong recorded their upcoming collaboration piece, The Golden Hour.

In the song, the duo is accompanied by Wong’s 10-piece band, including a five-piece horn section arranged by Michael Nelson. It’s evident the musicians are having fun as they create a vibrant energy in the studio, cheering each other’s solos on.

“Throw in a little Peter Gunn, add in a little Tower of Power and maybe a little Prince…and you have the makings of ‘Getaway Car,” Koz remarks. This high-energy vehicle became the ultimate musical playground for us in the studio—featuring an incredible baritone sax solo from an awesome new voice on the saxophone, Sam Greenfield. This is a ‘hop in the car, turn the radio volume up and go’ kind of song. Here’s to a fun trip!”

Wong adds, “I’m a visual writer. I like to write instrumentals that can be a ‘score’ for an imaginary storyline. On my last album, Cory and The Wongnotes, I wrote a song called ‘Heist’ which was meant to be a song that gave the feeling of ‘Tower of Power robs a casino’—ha-ha. Although that’s a funny picture, I feel like it needed a sequel. So here we are, hop in the ‘Getaway Car.’”

Koz and Wong’s new project, The Golden Hour, is set for release on June 11 and will have eleven tracks full of funk—Pre-order it here.

Photo by Colin Peck