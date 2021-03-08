Maggie Lindemann Nods to Female Punk-Pop Influences, Covers No Doubt’s “Just A Girl”

The 22-year-old pop star Maggie Lindemann celebrates International Women’s Day with a cover of No Doubt’s 1995 hit single, “Just A Girl.” The timely release follows her debut EP, PARANOIA, which dropped in January 2021. The song selection aligns well with the punk-leaning pop act, nodding to her earliest influences.

“I chose to do the ‘Just A Girl’ cover because I felt it was a really appropriate song lyrically for Women’s History Month, and I grew up on Gwen Stefani,” says the artist. “My mom loved No Doubt and would always play them, so it just felt right to cover it.”

Stefani’s 25-year-old lyrics pierce the very problem women around the world still face today. Lindemann’s soulful rendition aims at the misogynistic pillars that continue to prop up society, despite ongoing efforts for equality.

Oh, I’m just a girl, living in captivity / Your rule of thumb makes me worrisome / Oh, I’m just a girl, what’s my destiny? / What I’ve succumbed to is making me numb, Lindemann laments.

Her angst-filled EP is reminiscent of the emo-tinged times of the ‘90s into the early ‘00s when punk-pop women like Paramore and Avril Lavigne ruled the scene. The percussion-forward opening track, “Knife Under My Pillow” speaks to the same fear No Doubt addressed in “Just A Girl.” Lindemann exhibits her restlessness toward sexist societal undertones on “Loner” and “Different.” These eight tracks are a far reach from her 2016 sensational single “Pretty Girl.” PARANOIA marks an established entrance into her artistry with a more confidently shaped direction.

In addition to the cover release, Lindemann announced a virtual live concert at The Roxy in Los Angeles on April 9.

“With everything going on right now, it’s been really frustrating to not be able to perform or tour the EP,” she says. “I’ve really been missing the live aspect of what I do, so I’m so excited to be able to do this. We’ve been working for months on it and it’s so cool to see it come to life.”

Listen to Lindemann’s take on No Doubt’s “Just A Girl,” below. Tickets to the April 9 show at The Roxy go on sale March 12 here.