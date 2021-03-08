Ever since Brittany Howard heard “Jackie Wilson’s “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” in the 1989 film Ghostbusters II, she was forever obsessed, covering it throughout the years with Alabama Shakes.

Originally penned by Carl Smith, Gary Jackson, and Raynard Miner, the Alabama Shakes leader re-recorded the 1967 classic for Amazon Music in honor of Women’s History Month.

“My solo band started playing the song on tour and it became one of those special moments of the show where you could feel the entire room locked in and the energy reaching the next level,” says Howard.

Nominated for seven Grammy awards as a solo artist, Howard released her 2019 debut, Jaime and also picked up four Grammys with Alabama Shakes and is set to perform at the 2021 Grammy Awards, on March 14.

Her soulful rendition of Wilson’s “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” is part Amazon Music’s Best of Amazon Originals playlist.

“I chose to release this song because it reminds me of those special nights with my band,” says Howard, “and for its message that through love we can be lifted up higher and higher.”