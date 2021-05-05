Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Revenge Wife

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Revenge Wife over Zoom video!

Elizabeth Nistico, co-founder and lead singer of indie darling duo HOLYCHILD, unveils her new solo art project, Revenge Wife, and releases her debut single “Earthquake” from her Background Songs for Your Boring Life, Part I. “Earthquake” kicks off Revenge Wife’s new sad girl bedroom pop four track EP featuring pulsating, lo-fi vintage synths. It combines minimalist indie pop production with catchy melodies, clever 90s’ video game inspired sample, and raw lyrics that focus on relationships and trying to trust love. Inspired by dreams, mystical experiences, and a lot of self-reflection, the songs provide a vehicle for Nistico to open up about the trauma that shaped her life. The EP will be accompanied by a series of horror-themed videos directed by Nistico herself, which will culminate in a surreal nightmarish short film.

“Earthquake” was recorded in Los Angeles. “I actually came up with the chorus melody when I was by myself, walking around Highland Park,” Elizabeth recalls. “Earthquake” is an earnest song about unrequited love… which is a nice way of saying ‘rejection.’ It’s about loving someone who doesn’t love you back.” “If there was an earthquake, would you think about me?” she questions her heartbreaker in the chorus. “You’re the only one I want/but you won’t have me/ How is that I can never make you happy/ Every little word I said I always meant it./ Wish you loved me…”

Background Songs for Your boring Life, Part I is part of a larger album and art project that tells a single story. Unlike her days in HOLYCHILD, Nistico is more involved in the production process, leading to a more authentic sound as Revenge Wife, and a more empowering experience for her as an artist. “It’s been uplifting to listen to my music, knowing that this is how I want my voice to sound. I just wanted this song to feel really honest. It’s almost like cringe-honest when I listen to it. It feels like a page in my diary.”

“David Bowie had this quote about making art and how if you are an artist and you want to keep evolving you have to go out into the water where you can’t touch the ground anymore, you have to feel uncomfortable,” recounts Elizabeth. With Revenge Wife, Nistico steps out of her comfort and into a captivating new persona that allows her to explore trauma through music, video, and art like never before. Tune in next week, as Revenge Wife unveils this music video for “Earthquake”, which is part of a greater visual story.

About Elizabeth Nistico:Revenge Wife is the latest music, video, and art project by Elizabeth Nistico, former lead singer and cofounder of indie pop band, HOLYCHILD. To date, HOLYCHILD boasts over 30 million streams on Spotify and 5 million streams on Youtube. Nistico has directed more than 40 music videos for HOLYCHILD and other artists. She has also co-written songs for other artists including “Xanax Damage” by Future. She has sync deals with Apple, and Old Navy to name a couple brands. She has toured with Passion Pit, Walk The Moon, and MØ. Her video has been featured at MOMA. Nistico has been featured in Vogue, NYLON, Paper Mag, Billboard, NME, Huff Post, Spin, EW, and Earmilk. Elizabeth was also a contributor for V Magazine.

