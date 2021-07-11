Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with The Pine Hill Haints

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Alabama’s roots rebels, the Pine Hill Haints, have shared The Song Companion of a Lonestar Cowboy, their debut for Muscle Shoals-based “scrappy” (Billboard) indie label Single Lock Records. Over fifteen tracks filled with “sizzling electric guitar riffs” and “sage advice” via their storytelling lyrics (Rolling Stone), the Haints take listeners on a journey through tracks that veer into swampy blues, Sun Records-style country and rockabilly, and cajun-flavored, accordion-driven pop, all mixed with “the right amount of weird” (Alabama Life & Culture). Born out of skateboarding culture and formed in a cemetery, the Haints have spent 25 years on the road resurrecting all kinds of music, including traditional folk, blues, and gospel, that has passed out of the mainstream in a style they call “Alabama Ghost Country.” The new album is just that – fiery rockabilly-meets-Irish-jig rave-ups and catchy squeezebox pop tunes filled with pounding tom-toms and energetic fiddles, mixed with tributes to the legendary Satchel Paige, John Henry, and Billy The Kid while lead singer Jamie Barrier’s strong tenor voice rings familiar and friendly, with deep echoes of everything from John Lee Hooker to Buddy Holly to Johnny Cash.

In addition to being included in Rolling Stone’s roundup of best new country songs, the Haints have developed a cult following from their quarter century on the road (check them out in action in the video for their single “Back To Alabama” HERE), playing with a sense of abandon that comes from thousands of gigs behind them – taking place anywhere from college apartments to major festivals. American Songwriter noted in praise of these purveyors of Southern music tradition, “The Pine Hill Haints are not so much interested in popularizing non-mainstream folk as they are adamant in dwelling in their ancestral influences to endure a long line of stylistic storytelling.”

True to their home-state roots, the Haints have played all 20 years of the 280 Boogie Festival at the infamous and beloved Standard Deluxe in Waverly, Alabama. Lead singer Jamie Barrier told Bluegrass Situation of the festival: “If playing at Standard Deluxe is what ‘making it’ is, that’s all I want. Anything beyond that is extra.” Check out the Haints’ performance of “Satchel Paige Blues,” honoring the history-making Mobile-born pitcher, for this year’s 20th anniversary of the 280 Boogie Festival HERE.

The Pine Hill Haints are Jamie Barrier (lead vocals, guitar), Kat Barrier (mandolin, washboard, saw), Stevie LaBlanc (washtub, banjo), Brian Borden (snare drum) and Justin Ward (accordion, trombone).

