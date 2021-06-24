Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Weathers

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Weathers over Zoom video!

Vocalist Cameron Boyer, guitarist Cameron Olsen, bassist Brennen Bates, and drummer Cole Carson create finely crafted, introspective pop songs heavily inspired by the alternative culture of the 80s, 90s and 00s. The band came together in 2015, largely through social media. Boyer and Bates met through a Facebook message responding to a post searching for a bassist. Carson auditioned through videos on YouTube, after an intro from Boyer’s father, who had played in a band with his dad when they were in High School. Olsen came aboard through a local battle of the bands.

RCA records debuted the first Weathers music in 2016, including the song “Happy Pills”, which was the most added song on alternative radio on its impact date, receiving the most adds for a new artist in the 2010s and peaking at No. 21 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart. To date “Happy Pills” has been streamed more than sixty million times. Following the success of “Happy Pills”, the band released the 2018 album Kids in the Night, for which they co-wrote and worked with a who’s who of the newest generation of prominent producers and songwriters including Tim Pagnotta (Walk The Moon, Neon Trees), Kyle Moorman (P!nk, Andy Grammar, Elle King) and Drew Pearson (Switchfoot, Ke$ha), to name a few.

In 2019 the band released a string of singles written and co-produced with many of the same collaborators. These songs brim with bright melodies, insistent hooks, and potent rhythmic energy. The material felt custom-made to be sung at the top of your lungs while barreling down the highway.

The boys are gearing up to release their long awaited sophomore album ‘Pillows & Therapy’ this August and recently released the third single from the project. The new song, “Rehab”, is an alt-rock war cry depicting the inner battle of trying to break free from a toxic relationship.

In support of their recent releases, Weathers have been on the road supporting bands such as Cage the Elephant, Jimmy Eat World, Dreamers, Palaye Royale, Badflower, Echosmith and Catfish & The Bottlemen, and playing festivals like Lollapalooza and Firefly. They are currently working on finishing an album due out sometime in 2021 and preparing for their first national headline tour.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

#podcast #interview #bringinbackpod #Weathers #zoom #aspn #americansongwriter #americansongwriterpodcastnetwork

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!