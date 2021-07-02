Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Wrabel

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

The much-anticipated debut full-length album from Wrabel, ‘these words are all for you’, will drop on Sept. 24 via Big Gay Records/Nettwerk, ushering into the world the next chapter from one of modern music’s most celebrated, versatile, powerhouse songwriters and rising artists. Also today Wrabel has announced a short, intimate run of live dates, the nothing but the piano tour, which includes a stop at NYC’s Le Poisson Rouge and an album release show at LA’s The Regent Theater this late summer/early fall. Wrabel will also perform this Sunday (6.06) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as part of the OutLoud: Raising Voices festival.

The new album is a refined, masterfully written and cathartically performed collection that is 11 years in the making. Whether it’s on tracks like the Billboard-applauded “good”, the beautifully orchestrated “wish you well” (about the “tug of war” of letting go of past loves), the achingly reminiscent and sonically vast “london”, the hauntingly sparse “don’t pick up the phone” or the new single “nothing but the love” (whose video drops today), ‘these words are all for you’ showcases what has made Wrabel a go-to for heart-shattering slice-of-life songwriting about finding love, losing it, and discovering oneself throughout the journey.

“I can’t believe this is my debut album. It’s been years in the making. The oldest song is around eight years old, and the newest, just a few months,” said Wrabel about the lifespan of the album’s creation. “I poured everything into this record and I am just so proud of it. I feel so lucky to have been able to make it with people so close to me and as an independent artist on my own label partnered with Nettwerk. I always thought my first record would be a break-up record, since the first time I started making it it very much was. This album is filled with love. Hope. True stories and true feelings. I hope me sharing in this way helps even one person feel understood, feel better, feel like they’re not alone, and it offers hope that love will come and bring the healing powers it holds.”The new video for “nothing but the love” (directed by Michael Thomas and featuring dancer Layne Willis) is gorgeously choreographed and feels like a spiritual reawakening. Watch HERE.

Of the video, Wrabel said “Michael Thomas was such a pleasure to work with on this video. And Layne Willis, my goodness. I feel so lucky to have gotten to witness your incredible talent up close. This song is so close to my heart. The only song I wrote by myself on the record. With Michael’s direction and Layne’s emotive movement, we wanted to show that someone or something is showing me how to express myself, showing me the flow of expression. To mirror the love I am so grateful to have found.”

Wrabel’s resume speaks for itself. He has toured alongside and collaborated with P!nk, has co-writing/performance credits alongside the likes of Kesha, Marshmello, Celeste, Backstreet Boys, Ellie Goulding, Louis Tomlinson, Louis the Child, Wafia, Cash Cash, and more. He’s released four previous EPs, has racked up 265 million streams across all DSP platforms, and his song “The Village” has become an LGBTQ+ anthem. Over the past few years, his “knife-to-the-heart” (Idolator) songwriting has led to him becoming “one of Hollywood’s finest songwriters for a decade” (American Songwriter), earned him a performance spot on the national NBC TODAY stage and had Billboard saying that Wrabel is “ready for his breakthrough”.

