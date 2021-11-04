British Rockers IDLES Share New Video for “Car Crash”

Ahead of the band’s newest LP, Crawler, which is set to drop on November 12, the snarling British rock band IDLES has released a music video for their new single “Car Crash” on Wednesday, November 3.

“It’s the horrific, comedown hangover—waking up in the morning and realizing the smashes, like, what the fuck am I doing with my life?” IDLES frontman Joe Talbot said of the video in a statement.

The new song is the second the band released ahead of its new LP, behind “The Beachland Ballroom,” which the band performed in their US TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

IDLES guitarist and co-producer Mark Bowen said of “Car Crash,” “We wanted it to be as violent as possible to reflect that event. I really wanted it to be this sonic touchstone. We recorded the drums beforehand and put them on vinyl acetate. Whenever you replay an acetate, because it is kind of like a liquid, it degrades every time. It touches on things being transient and momentary—even a single drum hit. It’s like a memory when the moment has passed and you deal with the repercussions over and over again, and they morph and change into something else. It’s one of the first times on an IDLES song where we used proper effects on the vocals — it was Joe going through my pedalboard, so you get both clarity and degradation.”

The group, which is currently on a sold-out American tour, also played Jimmy Kimmel Live! See the video below.

CRAWLER Track Listing:

1. MTT 420 RR

2. The Wheel

3. When the Lights Come On

4. Car Crash

5. The New Sensation

6. Stockholm Syndrome

7. The Beachland Ballroom

8. Crawl!

9. Meds

10. Kelechi

11. Progress

12. Wizz

13. King Snake

14. The End

IDLES Tour Dates:

Nov. 3-5: Los Angeles (Fonda Theatre – SOLD OUT)

Nov. 6: San Francisco (The Warfield – SOLD OUT)

Nov. 8: Portland, Ore. (Crystal Ballroom – SOLD OUT)

Nov. 9: Seattle (Showbox – SOLD OUT)

Nov. 10: Seattle (Showbox SoDo – SOLD OUT)

Jan. 16: London (Academy Brixton – SOLD OUT)

Jan. 17: London (Academy Brixton – SOLD OUT)

Jan. 18: London (Academy Brixton – SOLD OUT)

Jan. 19: London (Academy Brixton)

Jan. 21: Cardiff (Motorpoint Arena – SOLD OUT)

Jan. 22: Birmingham (Academy – SOLD OUT)

Jan. 24: Dublin (Vicar Street – SOLD OUT)

Jan. 25: Dublin (Vicar Street – SOLD OUT)

Jan. 26: Dublin (Vicar Street – SOLD OUT)

Jan. 28: Manchester (Victoria Warehouse – SOLD OUT)

Jan. 29: Manchester (Victoria Warehouse – SOLD OUT)

Jan. 30: Manchester (Victoria Warehouse – SOLD OUT)

Feb. 1: Sheffield (Academy – SOLD OUT)

Feb. 2: Newcastle (City Hall – SOLD OUT)

Feb. 3: Glascow (Barrowland Ballroom – SOLD OUT)

Feb. 4: Glascow (Barrowland Ballroom – SOLD OUT)

Feb. 5: Glascow (Barrowland Ballroom – SOLD OUT)

Feb. 18: Hamburg (Docks – SOLD OUT)

Feb. 19: Amsterdam (Melkweg – SOLD OUT)

Feb. 20: Amsterdam (Melkweg – SOLD OUT)

Feb. 22: Berlin (Columbiahalle – SOLD OUT)

Feb. 23: Cologne (E-Work – SOLD OUT)

Feb. 24: Munich (Muffathalle – SOLD OUT)

Feb. 26: Brussels (Ancienne Belgique – SOLD OUT)

Feb. 28: Paris (Elysee Montmarte – SOLD OUT)

Mar. 1: Paris (Elysee Montmarte – SOLD OUT)

Mar. 2: Lyon (Le Transbordeur – SOLD OUT)

Mar. 3: Milan (Fabrique)

Mar. 6: Toulouse (Le Bikini)

Mar. 7: Bilbao (Santana)

Mar. 9: Barcelona (Razzmatazz)

Mar. 10: Madrid (La Riviera)

Mar. 11: Lisbon (Coliseum)

Mar. 20: Bueno Aires (Lollapalooza)

Mar. 25: Bogota (Estéreo Picnic)

Mar. 27: Sao Paulo (Lollapalooza Brazil)

Photo by Tom Ham / Grand Stand Media