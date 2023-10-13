Brittany Howard Announces New Album ‘What Now’ with Funky, ‘Blade’-Channeling Music Video

Brittany Howard is releasing a new album. The Alabama Shakes singer has announced What Now, her second solo LP, and the follow-up to 2019’s Jaime.

Videos by American Songwriter

She shared the news along with the accompanying title track’s music video on Friday (October 13). As reported by Pitchfork, the track was co-produced by Howard and Shawn Everett. The music video was directed by Danilo Parra and channels the 1998 Wesley Snipes vampire movie Blade in its looks and action.

In a statement, Howard said, “What Now is maybe the truest and bluest of all the songs. It’s never my design to hurt anyone’s feelings, but I needed to say what was on my mind without editing myself. I like how it’s a song that makes you want to dance, but at the same time the lyrics are brutal.”

The forthcoming album was recorded at the Sound Emporium and the historic RCA Studio B in Nashville, Tennessee. What Now will be released under Island Records with a release date to be announced at a later date.

What Now will be issued as a special, limited-edition 7-inch single with the original recording on Side A and a song titled “Meditation” on Side B. Pre-orders for this limited item are available now and are ongoing.

Howard won Best Rock Song for “Stay High” from Jaime in 2021.

As reported by Brooklyn Vegan, Howard previously announced she’s touring with L’Rain in November. The tour kicks off on November 6 in Birmingham, Alabama. She will then be embarking on a brand new tour in 2024 with her Bermuda Triangle bandmate Becca Mancari in February. All tour and ticket information can be found here.

You can see all the tour dates below.

Nov 6, 2023 Iron City Bham Birmingham, AL *

Nov 7, 2023 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN *

Nov 9, 2023 Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN *

Nov 10, 2023 Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN *

Nov 11, 2023 The Eastern Atlanta, GA *

Nov 14, 2023 House of Blues Houston, TX *

Nov 15, 2023 The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX *

Nov 17, 2023 Corona Capital Mexico City, Mexico

Feb 6, 2024 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL ^

Feb 9, 2024 The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON ^

Feb 12, 2024 The Wilbur Boston, MA ^

Feb 16, 2024 Webster Hall New York, NY ^

Feb 20, 2024 9:30 Club Washington, D.C. ^

Feb 23, 2024 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC ^

* with L’Rain

^ with Becca Mancari

Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images