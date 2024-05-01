Squeeze Announces Tour of the US in 2024 with Boy George

Ready for one hell of a throwback for dance-pop fans and club kids? Squeeze and Boy George are set to co-headline a tour of the US this year! The English music duo will trek across both coasts for the upcoming tour throughout August and September.

Boy George and Squeeze will alternate closing sets for the tour. The duo will also be touring the United Kingdom and Ireland this year as well.

The Squeeze and Boy George 2024 Tour of the US will begin on August 14 in Eugene, Oregon at The Cuthbert Amphitheatre with Boy George closing. The tour will end on September 22 in Orlando, Florida at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts with Squeeze closing.

Presale tickets will go live on May 1 at 10:00 am local on Ticketmaster. A number of different artist presales and VIP package presales will be available.

General on-sale will kick off on May 3 at 10:00 am local. Tickets could very well sell out during the presale events. So, if your tour date is sold out, we recommend looking at what’s available on Stubhub. Stubhub is a great resource for finding last-minute tickets, especially to sold-out shows. It’s worth at least checking to see what’s in stock!

Don’t miss out on this nostalgic tour! Get your tickets ASAP before they sell out.

August 14 – Eugene, OR – The Cuthbert Amphitheatre

August 15 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Live

August 17 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre

August 18 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre

August 21 – Costa Mesa, CA – OC Fair & Event Centre

August 22 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theatre

August 23 – Rancho Mirage, CA – The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage

August 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

August 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

August 28 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory

August 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

September 10 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

September 11 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Centre

September 13 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

September 14 – Atlantic City, NJ – Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City

September 15 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

September 17 – New York City, NY – Summerstage in Central Park

September 20 – Clearwater, FL – The Baycare Sound

September 21 – Pompano, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

September 22 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

Photo courtesy of Squeeze’s official Facebook page

