“Bro I Paid for Country Music”: County Singer Has the Perfect Response To Fan Who Blasted His Pop Covers

Ian Munsick is not here for set list critiques. A disgruntled fan of the country star took to TikTok to share a video of Munsick performing covers of pop hits.

At a recent concert, Munsick performed a mashup of Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me,” and Camila Cabello’s “Havana.”

The fan was not pleased by the choice of songs.

“Bro I paid for country music,” the social media user wrote alongside his video. He added in the caption, “This was NOT country music.”

Munsick took to the comment section to fire back, writing, “Member when I told you this wasn’t a country a song?”

According to commenters who were at the show, Munsick did just that before performing the songs.

In fact, one person claimed that Munsick even said, “Bear with us and let us have a little fun and we’ll get back to what you paid for.”

Social media users were clearly on Team Ian, with fans flooding the comments to show their support for the singer. After seeing that the response was heavily in his favor, Munsick once again commented on the post.

“Poor Kyler is getting roasted on his own post,” Munsick wrote of the poster.

Ian Munsick’s Career

Munsick is known to cover non-country songs in his own style. Following Ozzy Osbourne’s death, for example, Munsick covered the late rocker’s 1991 hit, “No More Tears.”

“I grew up listening to him, and I’m sure a lot of you guys did, too,” Munsick told the crowd at his Nebraska show. “We are going to pay tribute to one of the absolute rock legends of the universe, Mr. Ozzy Osbourne.”

As for his own music, Munsick released his third LP, Eagle Feather, back in April.

“This project is more than just a collection of 20 songs… it’s an odyssey,” Munsick wrote on Instagram of the album. “Come fly with me.”

The “Feather In My Hat” singer is currently on tour in support of the album. Munsick has shows scheduled all the way through Dec. 11, when he’ll wrap up the year with a Wyoming concert.

Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images