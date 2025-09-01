3 Country Music Songs of 1975 That Sound Even Better Today

The 1970s were a great decade for country music. The decade saw some of the genre’s biggest stars release some of the most impactful and enduring music. 1975 may have been the best year for country music, though, with six songs topping the country and pop charts. Additionally, many timeless tunes and standards hit the charts for the first time that year.

Videos by American Songwriter

All of the songs listed below went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1975. More importantly, these songs have done more than stand the test of time. They passed that test with flying colors and are just as good–if not better–today than they were 50 years ago.

[RELATED: 6 Songs That Show How Popular Country Music Was in 1975]

1. “Before the Last Teardrop Falls” by Freddy Fender

Written by Vivian Keith and Ben Peters, Freddy Fender released “Before the Next Teardrop Falls” in January 1975. His version was one of six songs that topped the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot Country Songs in 1975. However, this was more than just a crossover hit. It became a standard and inspired hundreds of cover versions.

The song is packed with heartbreak and longing. In it, the narrator watches the one he loves move on and hopes she’s happy in her new relationship. However, he promises that if things don’t go well, he’ll be there “before the next teardrop falls.” This is one of those songs that taps into an emotion that is just as raw today as it was five decades ago.

2. “She’s Actin’ Single (I’m Drinkin’ Doubles)” by Gary Stewart

Written by Wayne Carson, Gary Stewart released this song in March 1975, and it became his first and only No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart. While the song didn’t make a huge splash on the charts, it has become a favorite among fans of classic country music.

The genre is full of songs about drinking away a broken heart. However, few can measure up to this classic. The song’s narrator is watching his ex move on quickly while he’s still brokenhearted and trying to drink her memory away.

3. “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” by Waylon Jennings

Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson were at the forefront of the Outlaw Country movement, which was at its peak in the mid-1970s. The music of the movement was in direct opposition to the pop-leaning “Nashville Sound” of the time. It also allowed artists to release the music they wanted to release. Jennings epitomized Outlaw Country when he released this song in August 1975.

“Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” was Jennings’ way of directly calling out the country music industry of the 1970s. Some would say that this song is even more relevant in 2025 than it was when it topped the chart 50 years ago.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images