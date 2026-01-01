Brooks & Dunn Deliver NYE Joy With “Brand New Man” During ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ Performance

Brooks & Dunn are kicking 2026 off in country fashion! The famed duo took the stage on Dec. 31 as part of New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

Performing under Nashville’s pedestrian bridge with stunning views of downtown Music City behind them, Brooks & Dunn delighted the crowd with a performance of “Brand New Man.”

The duo is just one of many performances scheduled to air during the five-hour-long CBS special.

Headliners Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman will take the stage at Bicentennial Park, where they’ll be joined by CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Meanwhile, Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr. will perform at various venues across Music City.

Additionally, Dwight Yoakam and Marcus King will take the stage at Category 10, home of the official New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash watch party, with special guests Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack.

Bert Kreischer and Hardy are hosting the special, which will include appearances by comedian Dusty Slay, Entertainment Tonight‘s Cassie DiLaura, Sirius XM host Buzz Brainard, and UFC champion Kayla Harrison.

Brooks & Dunn Look Back to 2025 and Ahead to 2026

Ahead of their New Year’s Eve performance, American Songwriter spoke to Brooks & Dunn. The duo opened up about their big year, which saw them on the Neon Moon Tour.

“Life couldn’t be better,” Ronnie Dunn said, a sentiment with which Kix Brooks quickly agreed.

“It’s been really fun,” Brooks said. “I think coming off the Brooks & Dunn tour, both of us felt like we could go another 20 shows. We felt like we were just catching our groove. When you’ve been doing it as long as we have, and you catch a wave like this one… it feels really good.”

As for what’s to come in 2026, the guys revealed they’re working on a new album.

“It’s just going to be huge,” Dunn promised, “So get ready, world.”

They’ll also be back on the road, playing festivals and joining Morgan Wallen on his I’m Still the Problem Tour.

“Right now, the people are showing up,” Brooks said. “They care enough about the music that you made for 35 years. They still kick off on ‘Brand New Man,’ and they still get fired up. That just makes you go, ‘OK. It’s freaking on. We’re gonna do this. Here we go.’”

Photo by Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images