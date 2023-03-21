Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight to Receive National Medal of Arts

Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight and José Feliciano are among the artists set to receive the National Medal of Arts from President Joe Biden.

The award ceremony will mark The Boss’ second visit to the White House after being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2016. The event, which will be held Tuesday night (March 21), celebrates the 2021 distinction, given that the White House had to postpone a number of ceremonies due to the pandemic.

Elsewhere on the list of honorees are actors Mindy Kaling and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, designer Vera Wang, artists Judith Francisca Baca and Antonio Martorell-Cardona, philanthropist Fred Eychaner and film producer Joan Shigekawa. The Billie Holiday Theater and the International Association of Blacks in Dance will also receive the medal.

The National Medal of Arts is the highest honor given to artists by the U.S. government. Past recipients of the award include Ricky Skaggs, Toby Keith, Linda Ronstadt and Smokey Robinson.

Biden heralded the arts last September while honoring Elton John with the National Humanities Medal at a special ceremony at the White House. The rest of the Humanities honorees will receive their medals at the ceremony tonight.

“The President of the United States awards this National Humanities Medal to Sir Elton John for moving our souls with his powerful voice, one of the defining songbooks of all time,” the White House said in a statement at the time. “An enduring icon and advocate with absolute courage, who found purpose to challenge convention, shatter stigma and advance a simple truth: that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Find the full list of awardees, below.

2021 National Medal of Arts Recipients

Judith Francisca Baca, artist

Fred Eychaner, philanthropist

Jose Feliciano, musician

Mindy Kaling, actor

Gladys Knight, musician

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actor

Antonio Martorell-Cardona, painter

Joan Shigekawa, producer and arts administrator

Bruce Springsteen, musician

Vera Wang, designer

The Billie Holiday Theatre

The International Association of Blacks in Dance

2021 National Humanities Medal Recipients

Richard Blanco, writer

Johnnetta Betsch Cole, anthropologist

Walter Isaacson, writer

Earl Lewis, historian

Henrietta Mann, Native American academic

Ann Patchett, writer

Bryan Stevenson, lawyer and activist

Amy Tan, writer

Tara Westover, writer

Colson Whitehead, writer

Native America Calling, radio show

