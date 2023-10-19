Bruce Springsteen Honored with Building Named After Him at Monmouth University

Congratulations go to Bruce Springsteen. The New Jersey native has a lot to be grateful for as Springsteen is receiving a huge honor as a building currently undergoing construction will be named after him at New Jersey’s Monmouth University as reported by Variety.

According to the outlet, the building will be named the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music. The honor was announced Wednesday (October 18) at a special ceremony. Springsteen has played shows at the university as well as houses his archives on campus.

“Having a building with your name on it is a tricky thing,” Springsteen said (quote via Variety). “All I can say is I will try to do my best for the rest of my life not to embarrass a building.”

The outlet reports that the 30,000-square-foot building will be home to the archives. The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music will be located on the corner of Cedar and Norwood Avenue which will be close to where Springsteen wrote “Born To Run” 50 years ago.

The construction of the building is expected to be completed in 2026 with exhibits on Springsteen as well as a reading room with books that inspired the singer/songwriter’s creative process. It will also host intimate shows, workshops, lectures, and much more.

Springsteen recently announced new Canada fall dates for 2024 as he had to postpone his tour due to receiving treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

The Canadian dates, which originally had been scheduled to take place in November of this year, all have been pushed back. The rescheduled shows are as follows: Montreal, Quebec, on October 31; Toronto, Ontario, on November 3 and 6; Ottawa, Ontario, on November 9; Winnipeg, Manitoba, on November 13; Calgary, Alberta, on November 16; Edmonton, Alberta, on November 19; and Vancouver, British Columbia, on November 22.

Photo by Lisa Dragani/Getty Images