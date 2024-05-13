Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight, May 13, 2024? When’s the Finale?

American Idol moved one step closer to the Grand Finale last night, May 12, when it eliminated two more contestants to reveal the Top 3. Unfortunately, there is not a new episode tonight, May 13. The show will return for its final episode on May 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

The previous episode showcased classic Disney songs as well as some iconic tunes featured in Disney movies, such as “Space Oddity” by David Bowie, “Life is a Highway” by Rascal Flatts, and “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac.

All five remaining contestants gave passionate performances, but unfortunately, two more had to go home. Triston Harper and Emmy Russell were eliminated, causing an uproar in the American Idol fan community. Emmy, the granddaughter of the late Loretta Lynn, was a favorite to win. So was 15-year-old Triston, who shared his moving story and wowed America with his musical prowess.

Who is Continuing to the Grand Finale of American Idol?

However, the Top 3 needed to be chosen. Jack Blocker, Abi Carter, and Will Moseley will continue to the Grand Finale. There, one contestant will become the next American Idol. Jack performed Brad Paisley’s “Nobody’s Fool” from Cars 2, as well as David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.” The Bowie classic was featured in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Blocker wowed the judges with his interesting take on “Space Oddity,” bringing a Southern flavor to the notable rock and roll song.

Will Moseley opened the show with Chris Stapleton’s “Ballad of a Lonesome Cowboy” from Toy Story 4. He followed up that performance with “Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf for D3: The Mighty Ducks. On the Stapleton tune, he expressed such emotion that the judges were blown away, even though he seemed to fumble a few lyrics at one point. Katy Perry pointed out Moseley was quick to correct during his performance, proving he belongs in the Top 3.

Finally, Abi Carter charmed America and the American Idol judges with her performances of “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid and “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac. The latter appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Judges praised Abi’s confidence during “The Chain,” citing her first audition when she was in shock that she was going to be on the show. They claimed she had changed and improved so much in that time, with Perry saying, “You know if you just shed that last little layer, you’re going to be like Billie Eilish [or] Hayley [Williams] from Paramore.”

