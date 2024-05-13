‘American Idol’ Top 3: Who Was Eliminated? Biggest Snubs and Fan Reactions

Season 22’s top 5 came to American Idol in February with big dreams and heartwarming stories. Some are carving out their own identities after a lifetime spent in their famous relative’s shadow. Some are building brighter futures for themselves and their families. All are pursuing their passion and have given viewers some performance to remember. With just one week left until the winner is crowned, the final five made memories at Disney World before again singing for their lives during Sunday’s (May 12) episode. In the end, only three could move forward to the finale. Sadly, that meant two American Idol hopefuls were sent packing just days shy of their goals. See whose journey ended tonight.

Who Went Home Tonight on ‘American Idol?’

Next Sunday (May 19), Jack Blocker, Abi Carter and Will Moseley will battle it out for the season 22 crown. Unfortunately, tonight was the end of the road for 15-year-old Triston Harper and Emmy Russell, 25.

Both contestants have gained sizable followings due to their singing talent and touching background stories. And those followings were not happy to see them go — to say the least. Many fans thought Triston’s performances of “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog, along with Rascal Flatts’“Life is a Highway” from Cars made him a shoo-in for the final 3.

“NOT MY BOY TRISTON HARPER!!!!!!!!!!” one distraught fan wrote on X/Twitter. “America. you failed him!”

Triston Harper got jobbed on American Idol…but that young man is gonna be a star!!!! Now go do it Triston. #AmericanIdol #tristonharper — Tony C (@TonyC7591) May 13, 2024

The granddaughter of the late country legend Loretta Lynn, Russell certainly forged her own path on Idol. Viewers and judges watched her shine each week despite nerves and online critics.

“She has a beautiful gift, has faced a lot of battles and is willing to be more vulnerable about what that looks like than most any person criticizing her,” one Emmy fan declared on X/Twitter.

I hate yall for voting Will in when Emmy did WAY BETTER and hasn’t sound the same for the past two weeks like he has 🤷🏽‍♂️ #AmericanIdol — Little Liar Daniel (@sutherlandswat) May 13, 2024

See the Idol Judges Put Their Friendship to the Test

In a promotional clip for the show, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie joined forces with host Ryan Seacrest for a sweet cover of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” from “Toy Story.” The foursome wander the streets of Disney, singing and spraying each other with their Buzz Lightyear Light-Up Bubble Wands.

Later, Perry draws caricatures of Seacrest and her fellow judges. However, they are clearly not impressed. “Hey, I’m tall!” Seacrest insists.

Don’t worry, though. Bryan and Richie get their revenge at the end when they paint the “Wide Awake” singer’s face with their Dole Whip ice cream.

