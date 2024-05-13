Childish Gambino Announces World Tour in 2024-2025, Drops New Album ‘Atavista’

The time has finally come: Childish Gambino is touring in 2024-2025! The rapper has also just released a reimagined and re-recorded version of his 2020 record 3.15.20 under the new title Atavista. The New World tour will promote the new album, along with support from fellow artists Willow and Aamarae. Fans in the US, the UK, Ireland, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand will have a chance to see the “This Is America” hitmaker live!

The Childish Gambino 2024 Tour will kick off on August 11 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center with support from Willow. Pending any additional tour dates, the tour should close on February 11, 2025 in Perth, Washington at RAC Arena with support from Aamarae.

Getting tickets will be a pretty simple affair. An artist presale event is slated to start on Wednesday, May 15 at 10:00 am local via Ticketmaster. Head to the tour website to get the code. There will also be a presale event for American Express cardholders, as well as VIP packages.

General on-sale will begin on Friday, May 17 at 10:00 am local on Ticketmaster. The presale events will likely sell out a lot of Childish Gambino’s tour dates for this run. If that happens to your respective tour date, we recommend checking Stubhub for last-minute tickets. Stubhub often has tickets to sold-out shows in stock, especially for major tours like this one. It’s worth taking a look at the very least.

For non-US fans who missed out on the presale, try Viagogo. This is our go-to spot for finding after-sale tickets to sold-out shows in Canada, France, Germany, and basically everywhere that isn’t the United States. You might just find a good deal.

Don’t miss out on your chance to see Childish Gambino live in 2024! Get your tickets ASAP.

August 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center (with Willow)

August 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center (with Willow)

August 14 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum (with Willow)

August 15 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center (with Willow)

August 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena (with Willow)

August 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena (with Willow)

August 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (with Willow)

August 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (with Willow)

August 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden (with Willow)

August 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena (with Willow)

August 26 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center (with Willow)

August 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center (with Willow)

August 29 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena (with Willow)

August 30 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena (with Willow)

September 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena (with Willow)

September 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena (with Willow)

September 4 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena (with Willow)

September 5 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena (with Willow)

September 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center (with Willow)

September 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center (with Willow)

September 10 – Austin, TX – Moody Center (with Willow)

September 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center (with Willow)

September 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Willow)

September 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center (with Willow)

September 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center (with Willow)

September 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena (with Willow)

September 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena (with Willow)

September 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center (with Willow)

September 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena (with Willow)

September 24 – Portland, OR – Moda Center (with Willow)

September 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (with Willow)

September 27 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome (with Willow)

September 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place (with Willow)

October 2 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center (with Willow)

October 3 – Chicago, IL – United Center (with Willow)

October 31 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena (with Aamarae)

November 2 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum (with Aamarae)

November 4 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena (with Aamarae)

November 6 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena (with Aamarae)

November 8 – Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum (with Aamarae)

November 10 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena (with Aamarae)

November 12 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 arena (with Aamarae)

November 13 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena (with Aamarae)

November 19 – Paris, France – Accor Arena (with Aamarae)

November 21 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle (with Aamarae)

November 23 – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena (with Aamarae)

November 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome (with Aamarae)

November 26 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena (with Aamarae)

November 28 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro (with Aamarae)

November 30 – London, UK – The O2 (with Aamarae)

December 1 – London, UK – The O2 (with Aamarae)

December 3 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena (with Aamarae)

December 5 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena (with Aamarae)

January 28, 2025 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena (with Aamarae)

February 1, 2025 – Brisbane, QLD – Brisbane Entertainment Centre (with Aamarae)

February 4, 2025 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena (with Aamarae)

February 7, 2025 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena (with Aamarae)

February 11, 2025 – Perth, WA – RAC Arena (with Aamarae)

