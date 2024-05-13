Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, May 13, 2024? How to Watch

Get excited, The Voice fans, because there’s a new episode of your favorite show tonight, May 13. The show returns with the Live Semi-Final Performances, where the Top 9 will compete to see who will move on to the Live Final Performances. The first episode of the Semi-Finals will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Last week, the Top 9 were revealed. Asher HaVon, Maddi Jane, Nathan Chester, Madison Curbelo, Josh Sanders, Bryan Olesen, Serenity Arce, and Karen Waldrup were voted through by viewers. Nadège, Zoe Levert, Tae Lewis, and L. Rodgers battled it out for the Instant Save, which would put one of them on the Top 9.

Tae Lewis ended up with the Instant Save, giving him another chance to prove himself in front of America and the coaches. His moving performance of Shenandoah’s 1989 hit “Church on Cumberland Road” earned him the save.

The Voice Coaches are Glad to Hand Over Voting to Viewers

Recently, Dan Smyers of Team Dan + Shay revealed that the coaches are actually relieved to have handed over voting and elimination duties to the American viewers. Now that The Voice has moved into its final rounds, voting for who stays and who goes is up to the audience and viewers at home instead of the coaches.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Smyers said, “We feel really, really strong about our team, but seeing people go home is heartbreaking.” He continued, confessing, Honestly, that is something that we weren’t prepared for when we signed up for this show.”

While those decisions may have been unexpectedly difficult for Dan + Shay, they don’t have to worry about that anymore. Now it’s up to the fans. “At least we don’t have to make the decisions anymore — we don’t have to be the bad guy,” Smyers admitted.

The toughest decisions are coming up for The Voice as the show moves into the Semi-Finals and then the Finals. The stakes have never been higher for the Top 9, and this week’s episodes will see this group whittled down to the Top 5. Then, things get dicey as the Finals begin.

Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC