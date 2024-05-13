Ringo Starr Talks His New Country Album, Working With T Bone Burnett, and Upcoming Tour

Everybody seems to be jumping on the country train as of late, including one former member of the biggest band of the 20th century.

Videos by American Songwriter

Ringo Starr has decided to switch up genres at 86 years old, and the former Beatles drummer is enthusiastic about his upcoming new album and tour.

[See Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band Live in Concert in 2024]

In the last few years, Starr has released a number of EPs and singles, notably with help from songwriter Linda Perry. Now, it looks like Starr is planning to release a legit record soon, according to an interview with USA Today.

“It’s a country one,” Ringo Starr said during the interview. “I’m working on it with someone very special: T Bone Burnett. He’s doing stuff in Nashville and he comes to LA and it’s all working out. He came to me with nine songs. It won’t be out until October, at least.”

Little is known about the upcoming country album by Ringo Starr, such as the title or exact release date. But we do know that Starr is set to tour quite soon and may even perform some of the mysterious new tracks.

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Are Hitting The Road

Starr announced the newest dates for his upcoming trek with his All Starr Band back in April. The tour will take Starr across the United States with a few stops in Canada, starting in May.

When asked about how long he planned to continue touring, Starr evaded the question a bit by gushing about his band.

“Until the end of this year, at least,” he said. “We have the May-June shows and then the fall. That’s where I get my rocks off playing. I play to all of their songs, they play mine. This band is very close and very interested in the other person. No one is hanging out alone having a cigarette.”

This could be the last tour for Starr, but he will likely be the last person to say for sure.

Photo by Ethan Miller

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.