Bruce Springsteen Joins Paul McCartney for Two Songs on Stage in New Jersey

When you travel to New Jersey, it’s likely the name Bruce Springsteen will come up in conversation. He’s practically the King of the Garden State.

But when you’re Paul McCartney, he doesn’t just come up in conversation—he comes up on stage to join you while you’re on tour. Indeed, The Boss met the Beatle on stage to perform two tracks with the knighted McCartney at his show in New Jersey on Thursday (June 16).

It was a good birthday present for McCartney, who turns 80 years young on Saturday, June 18.

Bruce joined McCartney at the last stop on McCartney’s Got Back Tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The two played “Glory Days,” from Springsteen’s classic 1984 album, Born In The U.S.A., and “I Wanna Be Your Man,” which is a song McCartney penned in 1963 with his former Beatle, the late John Lennon. The Rolling Stones released that song as a single, and then the Beatles followed suit in 1964.

McCartney’s tour began in Spokane, Washington in April 2022 and finished its 16-show run on Thursday, June 16.

Check out some fan-shot footage of the songs with The Boss below.

Paul McCartney e Bruce Springsteen cantando “I Wanna Be Your Man” no MetLife Stadium, em East Rutherford (16/06) #PaulMcCartneyGotBack

pic.twitter.com/BbWOP6qvbB — The Beatles BR 🍏 (@TheBeatleBR) June 17, 2022

Paul McCartney Photo: MJ Kim / Nasty Little Man PR