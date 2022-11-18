Bruce Springsteen Responds to $5,000 Ticket Prices: “Any Complaints on the Way Out, You Can Have Your Money Back”

Several months after Ticketmaster employed “dynamic pricing,” resulting in some tickets reaching as high as $5,000 apiece, Bruce Springsteen has addressed the controversial surge in ticket pricing around his upcoming 2023 tour with the E Street Band.

“What I do is a very simple thing,” Springsteen told Rolling Stone. “I tell my guys, ‘Go out and see what everybody else is doing. Let’s charge a little less.’… For the past 49 years or however long we’ve been playing, we’ve pretty much been out there under market value. I’ve enjoyed that. It’s been great for the fans. This time I told them, ‘Hey, we’re 73 years old. The guys are there. I want to do what everybody else is doing, my peers.’ So that’s what happened. That’s what they did.”

In the interview, Springsteen admitted that ticket pricing has become very confusing for fans and the artists, but that most tickets are still more modest in price.

“Ticket buying has gotten very confusing, not just for the fans, but for the artists also, and the bottom line is that most of our tickets are totally affordable,” said Springsteen. “They’re in that affordable range. We have those tickets that are going to go for that [higher] price somewhere anyway.

“The ticket broker or someone is going to be taking that money,” he continued. “I’m going, ‘Hey, why shouldn’t that money go to the guys that are going to be up there sweating three hours a night for it?’ It created an opportunity for that to occur. And so at that point, we went for it. I know it was unpopular with some fans, but if there’s any complaints on the way out, you can have your money back.”

Springsteen, who recently released a covers album of soul classics, Only the Strong Survive, went on to say that he didn’t want to be the “poster boy” for high ticket prices, but he wanted to own up to his decision. “It’s the last thing you prefer to be, but that’s how it went,” said Springsteen. “You have to own the decisions you have made and go out and just continue to do your best.”

When Springsteen tickets initially went on sale during the summer of 2022, many customers were left outraged at the exorbitant pricing. The ticket prices were a result of the “dynamic pricing” model used by Ticketmaster, which automatically adjusts the cost of tickets based on supply and demand in real time.

Shortly after tickets went on sale, Ticketmaster defended its pricing model. Variety reports the company claimed that 11.2 percent of the tickets were sold at the “platinum” price with only 1.3 percent reaching $1,000 or more. Additionally, a majority of tickets were sold at fixed prices ranging from $59.50 to $399 before added service fees.

“Prices and formats are consistent with industry standards for top performers,” the company told Variety in a statement.

The U.S. leg of Springsteen’s tour will kick off on February 1 in Tampa, Florida, and wrap up on April 14 in Newark, New Jersey. Springsteen and the E Street band will then head to Europe for the next series of dates, running April 28 through July 25.

