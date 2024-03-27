From Boss to Fellow: Bruce Springsteen to Receive Prestigious and Historic U.K. Honor

Bruce Springsteen has made U.K. music history. He’s become the first songwriter from outside of that country chosen to be made a Fellow of The Ivors Academy.

Springsteen will be bestowed the Fellowship honor at the 2024 Ivors ceremony, which celebrates excellence in songwriting and screen composing. The event will take place May 23 at Grosvenor House in London.

According to a press statement, the honor is being presented to the Boss in recognition of “his outstanding contribution to the craft of songwriting and [in acknowledgement of] his impact on the UK’s cultural landscape.”

“I’m proud to be the first international songwriter to be recognized by The Ivors Academy,” Springsteen said. “In addition to recognizing my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last 50 years. This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative.”

Previous Ivor Academy Fellowship Honorees

Springsteen is the 27th person to be chosen as an Ivors Academy Fellow in the organization’s 80-year history. Among the previous honorees are Paul McCartney, Elton John, Kate Bush, Annie Lennox, Peter Gabriel, The Bee Gees, and Sting.

“There is no one more fitting than Bruce Springsteen to be the first international songwriter inducted into our Fellowship,” Ivors Academy chair Tom Gray said. “Songwriters are powerful storytellers, who capture our lives, loves and hardships. Bruce has always told the greatest stories. The Fellowship marks the esteem in which he is held by all those who share his craft.”

More About The Ivors

The nominees for the 2024 Ivors, also know as The Ivor Novello Awards, will be announced on April 23. The May 23 ceremony will take place a day after Springsteen and the E Street Band finish a run of U.K. dates during the European portion of their 2024 world tour.

Special Vinyl Release Commemorating His Honor

In celebration of Springsteen’s honor, a limited-edition “Jersey Devil red” vinyl version of the upcoming Best of Bruce Springsteen compilation is being released. The album, which can be pre-ordered now exclusively via Amazon, will be issued on April 19.

More About Springsteen’s 2024 Tour

Springsteen and the E Street Band currently are on tour in the U.S. The group’s next show is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 28, in San Francisco.

As previously reported, the trek is beginning with a U.S. leg that runs through an April 21 concert in Columbus, Ohio. The tour then will visit Europe in May, June, and July, before mounting a second U.S. leg in August and September.

The Boss and his group will close the 2024 tour out with a series of fall Canadian shows. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out his full itinerary.

Tickets for the concerts are available via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

