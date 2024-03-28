Watch Bruce Springsteen Channel Elvis Presley During Las Vegas Performance; E Street Band Takes Over San Francisco

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will play the fourth show of their 2024 world tour on Thursday, March 28, at Chase Center in San Francisco. In advance of his Bay Area concert, the Boss has posted a video message on his social media pages to get local fans revved up about the gig.

Videos by American Songwriter

The clip, which apparently was shot backstage at Springsteen’s March 22 performance in Las Vegas, shows Bruce standing next to the one and only Elvis Presley! Well, it’s actually a stuffed panda toy wearing a white Elvis-style jumpsuit.

[Buy Bruce Springsteen Concert Tickets]

“This is Bruce Springsteen, and obviously I’m coming to you from Las Vegas, but I’m thinking about San Francisco,” the New Jersey rocker declares in the video. “Coming to you with flowers in my hair. Well, maybe not with flowers in my hair, but we are coming to your town to knock you out.”

Springsteen proceeds to turn his attention to the panda and asks, “Am I right, Elvis?” The Boss then shakes the toy a little, and, doing his best Elvis impression, responds, “Ooh, thank you, man.”

[RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Biopic Rumored to Star The Bear Actor]

Springsteen’s “flowers in my hair” comment was a reference to Scott McKenzie’s hippie anthem “San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair),” which was a No. 4 Billboard Hot 100 hit in 1967.

More About Springsteen’s San Francisco Concert Plans

Springsteen and the E Street Band also will perform a second show at Chase Center, on Sunday, March 31. In honor of Springsteen and his group’s visit to San Francisco, a number of temporary street signs that say “Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band” have been put up along Warriors Way outside of the arena.

Bruce Springsteen’s 2024 Tour So Far

The first three shows on Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2024 tour took place on March 19 in Phoenix, March 22 in Las Vegas, and March 25 in San Diego. During the Las Vegas concert, Bruce and company performed the Presley hit “Viva Las Vegas” for the first time live since 2002.

A video featuring a montage of backstage and onstage clips from the Las Vegas show has been posted on Springsteen’s social media pages.

Bruce Springsteen’s Upcoming Tour Plans

The current U.S. leg of Springsteen’s 2024 world tour runs through an April 21 concert in Columbus, Ohio. The trek then will visit Europe in May, June, and July, before mounting a second U.S. leg in August and September.

Following that leg, the Boss and his group will play a series of fall Canadian dates running from late October to late November. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out his full itinerary.

Tickets for the concerts are available via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.