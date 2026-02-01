Bruce Springsteen Surprises Minneapolis Crowd With Live Debut of New Song

Nothing if not consistent, Bruce Springsteen has never kept his political opinions a secret. In fact, he has often responded directly to current events with songs like “Born in the U.S.A.” and “American Skin (41 Shots)”. Joining the public outcry against the well-documented killings of two Americans by federal agents in Minnesota, the Boss shared his thoughts the best way he knows how—by releasing a song called “Streets of Minneapolis.” During a protest concert organized today (Jan. 31) by Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, Springsteen, 76, performed “Streets of Minneapolis” on the literal streets of Minneapolis.

Videos by American Songwriter

Watch Bruce Springsteen Get His Message Across in Minneapolis

In the past month, people across the country have expressed outrage at the shootings of two Minneapolis residents—Renee Good and Alex Pretti—by federal agents amid nationwide immigration crackdowns. In response, Tom Morello organized the Defend Minnesota! benefit concert Saturday (Jan. 31) at the First Avenue venue in Minneapolis. All proceeds will go toward the families of the two victims.

Announcing the concert on Wednesday (Jan. 28), Morello teased “a very special guest.” Today, those in attendance learned the identity of that “very special guest”: 20-time Grammy Award winner Bruce Springsteen.

And with that, the legendary rocker dove headfirst into a powerful rendition of “Streets of Minneapolis,” a song he penned only days earlier.

@startribune Surprised? 😮 Bruce Springsteen was the special guest at Tom Morello + Rise Against’s Defend Minnesota! benefit concert raising money for the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Here he is performing his new song ‘Streets of Minneapolis’ on stage at First Avenue 🎸🎶 🎥: Chris Riemenschneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune ♬ original sound – Minnesota Star Tribune

Making his intentions clear in a Facebook post, Springsteen dedicated the song “to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.”

The words poured from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s mouth with an urgency that could be felt states away. Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice / Singing through the bloody mist, he sang. We’ll take our stand for this land / And the stranger in our midst.

[RELATED: Youthful Ambition and Perfectionism: Why Bruce Springsteen Thought of Himself as a “Sociopath” in His Early Days]

“Sometimes, You Have To Kick Them in the Teeth”

Discussing the creation of “Streets of Minneapolis” with the audience, Bruce Springsteen said he initially worried that the song was “kind of soapbox-y.” Seeking further input, the “Nebraska” crooner sent the song to Morello.

“And he says, ‘Bruce, nuance is wonderful,’” Springsteen recalled. “‘But sometimes, you have to kick them in the teeth.’”

Featured image by Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images