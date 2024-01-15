Bruce Springsteen Working on Film Adaptation of 1982 Masterpiece ‘Nebraska’

Bruce Springsteen may soon be getting a biopic. The iconic singer is reportedly working on a film adaptation of how he made his classic 1982 album Nebraska.

According to NME, Springsteen is reportedly teaming up with director/writer Scott Cooper. Cooper has experience with the genre previously directing the Jeff Bridges-led Crazy Heart. That movie garnered a big awards push with Bridges winning the 2010 Academy Award.

Nebraska remains one of Springsteen’s most beloved works. It featured the singer breaking away from his E street band. The singer had originally planned to re-record them with the band before releasing them.

The film has a lot of material to work with. Springsteen was going through some personal issues, and this was a difficult period during his life. It remains to be seen how the movie will come together.

Bruce Springsteen’s Music Was Focus of ‘Blinded by the Light’

It’s not the first time that Springsteen’s music has been the subject of a movie. Blinded by the Light focused on Springsteen’s cultural appeal. It showcased how Springsteen’s music can be a transformative experience.

Springsteen didn’t play a direct role in the film but gave his approval and lent his music. Director Gurinder Chadha spoke with Variety about the experience.

“Turned out Bend it Like Beckham was one of [Bruce’s wife] Patti Scialfa’s favorite films,” says Chadha. “I think Bruce was touched that we approached his music from a unique cultural point-of-view.”

Springsteen really liked the idea behind that film.

“They liked the idea,” she said. “We tried to make the music work for our story rather than exploit it. Picking the songs was quite a forensic task. I only used the ones which captured the character’s journey — I set out to make a movie with integrity, that would live up to that legacy — not only Bruce’s music but what he stands for, what he represents. I had to stop seeing him as a rock star, but someone who wrote these songs for my movie.”

That film ended up being a celebration of Springsteen and his role in American culture. However, it sounds like the Nebraska adaptation will be its own beast. The film will strip away the man from the myth and give viewers a look into the behind the scenes of one of Springsteen’s most celebrated works.

[Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science]