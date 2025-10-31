Bryan Adams and Bon Jovi Mourn the Death of Beloved Friend and Philadelphia Radio Icon

Given his vibrant personality, Pierre Robert found himself with a growing radio career when he worked at the legendary San Francisco station KSAN-FM. Although loving his time there, he eventually moved to Philadelphia to work at WMMR. Holding numerous jobs at the station, he moved up to host, helming the 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. slot. While having a designated time, Robert often went over, causing fans to coin the phrase “Pierre Standard Time.” Sadly, the famed radio host recently passed away at 70, prompting stars like Jon Bon Jovi to honor his legacy.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Wednesday, October 29th, news broke that Robert was found dead at his home. No cause of death has been revealed. With the music industry learning of his passing, stars like Bryan Adams took a moment to remember not just the radio host but his friend. When performing at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, he offered his love and support to the family.

Bryan Adams pays tribute to the great Radio Legend Pierre Robert tonight @933WMMR pic.twitter.com/dg0ZecSeGp — Brendan Petrilli (@brendanpetrilli) October 30, 2025

Adams learned of Robert’s passing after he was scheduled to interview with the host on Zoom. When Robert didn’t show up, the singer was informed of the heartbreaking news.

[RELATED: Jon Bon Jovi Opens up About Accepting Grey Hair and Getting Older: “I Look at Pictures of Me Now, I’m Not Happy About It”]

Jon Bon Jovi Remember The Generosity Of Pierre Robert

Among the other celebrities who paid tribute to the legendary host, Jon Bon Jovi posted a touching message on social media. Having nurtured a friendship over the years, Robert often considered Bon Jovi the most famous person he had in his phone.

Sharing a few pictures of them over the years, Bon Jovi wrote, “Today we lost a great friend. Someone who truly LOVED music. All types of music. Someone who loved musicians. Not just famous ones, or chart toppers. He admired local artists and tomorrows rising stars. This man was as curious as he was clever, he was a real musicologist. He knew your influence and your influences. He was a loyal friend.” The post continued, “He didn’t care if you were the fad or the fashion of the moment. He just cared. And that mattered.”

Besides getting to meet some of the biggest names in radio, Robert also used his fame to help those in need. Bon Jovi added, “His voice helped the hungry and the homeless, and he did it because he cared.. About you, about me, about making the world a little kinder wonder filled place to live.. his memory will live with us as it will with all of the people he touched.”

Gaining thousands of likes, fans also remembered the person who entertained them for over four decades. With his passing, Philadelphia embraced him in every laugh, every story, and every song he shared.

(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)