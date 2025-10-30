Jon Bon Jovi Opens up About Accepting Grey Hair and Getting Older: “I Look at Pictures of Me Now, I’m Not Happy About It”

The lead singer of Bon Jovi, Jon Bon Jovi quickly became a sex symbol during the glam metal era in music. Not remotely hating the attention he received from the industry and his female fans, the singer watched as the years passed by. And now, at 63 years old, Bon Jovi found peace with the aging process as he insisted he would never seek any medical procedures to help him look younger.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the world of entertainment, there are countless stories of celebrities going under the knife to look younger. Sadly, for some, the outcome wasn’t what they expected. And for a short time, Bon Jovi watched as stylists put color in his hair to make him appear younger. But now, he simply embraced the grey hair.

Appearing on the How to Fail podcast, Bon Jovi enjoyed his appearance. “I had to come to terms with having grey hair. When (stylists) would put hair color in, I hated that. So, I just said, ‘Screw it,’ like 12-13 years ago. I wouldn’t do that, and so I had to come to terms with aging.”

Bon Jovi Insists Numbers Are Not “Relevant” When It Comes To Age

And when it came to the world of cosmetic surgeries, he promised fans, “I’m not gonna ever get work done and my hair is grey and at least I still have all my hair. I haven’t had any surgeries, operations, Botox injections, eye jobs or lip jobs or whatever the hell else you do these days. I’m not interested in any of that, nor would I do it.”

Although not looking to enhance his appearance, Bon Jovi admitted he sometimes struggled with the aging process. “You know, I look at pictures of me now, I’m not happy about it. I look at 30, 40, 50, and I go, ‘Yeah, I would rather look like that,’ but I don’t.”

With Bon Jovi still performing and releasing music, he advised fans and fellow artists to focus more on their health. Considering it the “key to the universe”, the icon gravitated toward the success of life, which he revealed to be “relationships, family, and legacy.”

As for those who dread their birthdays and the numbers stacking up, Bon Jovi encouraged them to look past age. “It’s not measured in terms of any numbers. Numbers don’t mean it. They’re not relevant.”

(Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Live Nation)