Jon Bon Jovi Wants His Son To Play Him in the Biopic of His Life—but Not Quite Yet: “I’m Not in My Final Chapter”

The Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere hit theaters Oct. 24. The Bear star Jeremy Allen White portrays “the Boss” as he records his seminal 1982 album Nebraska. Watching the film with his close friend and “Hollow Man” collaborator, fellow New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi couldn’t help but ponder what a movie based on his own life would look like. The Bon Jovi frontman even has a star in mind already.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a recent interview with The Sun, Jon Bon Jovi revealed that his son, Jake Bongiovi, is the perfect choice to portray him in a biopic about his life and career. Jake, 23, already has some acting experience under his belt, landing roles in the films Rockbottom and Sweethearts.

Jon Bon Jovi Is Still Living Out His “Next Chapter”

The “Livin’ On a Prayer” crooner, 63, is certain that he would like to see his life dramatized on the silver screen “at some point.” However, “some point” is not now, as Jon Bon Jovi is still writing his story.

“I’m not in my final chapter yet,” he told the Sun. “I’m living my next chapter.”

Indeed, the Grammy-winning is gearing up for next year’s return to the road with his band, Bon Jovi. This will mark the band’s first tour in four years, as its frontman has publicly battled vocal-cord issues.

[RELATED: Good Medicine: Bon Jovi Set to Tour Again in 2026 Following Jon Bon Jovi’s Recovery from Vocal-Cord Surgery]

The “It’s My Life” singer detailed those issues in the April 2024 docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, during which he revealed that he underwent risky vocal cord surgery in 2022 in hopes of one day being able to tour again. Jon Bon Jovi told the Sun that he refused to take the stage again “with a sub-par body.”

“I don’t need the money,” he said. “I don’t want to fake it and hold the mic to the audience. You’re never going to see the fat Elvis. If I couldn’t be my best physically, there was no other reason to do it. I just didn’t anticipate a three and a half year. In retrospect, I might not have done it if the doctor said, ‘You can call me in four years.’ But I never lost faith.”

Three years later, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has recovered sufficiently enough for multiple rehearsals a week.

“I’m not exaggerating,” he said. “I do at least an hour and a half of songs four times a week.”

(Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)