3 Country No. 1 Hits From the 1970s That Beat Out Some of the Decade’s Biggest Players

Don’t get us wrong, country music is one of the United States’ most beloved genres of music. However, when it comes to gracing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 consistently, pop and rock music take the crown, historically speaking. Although in the 1970s, these three country songs outperformed some of the decade’s biggest hits to claim a No. 1 spot.

“Thank God I’m a Country Boy” by John Denver

One of John Denver‘s greatest hits of all time, both commercially and critically, is his 1974 single, “Thank God I’m a Country Boy”. Following its release, Denver’s single peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for one week. It remained on the chart for a total of 19 weeks, and to get to No. 1, Denver beat out the iconic Freddy Fender.

Prior to Denver reaching No. 1 on the Hot 100, Fender’s single “Before the Next Teardrop Falls” held the top spot for one week. However, after that week, Denver beat out his fellow country musician and garnered his third career No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. This entry should tell you just how much people loved country music in the mid-1970s.

“Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell

One of the biggest cross-genre successes in country music history is Glen Campbell‘s 1975 single, “Rhinestone Cowboy”. Released in May 1975, Campbell’s single climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 and remained at No. 1 for two weeks. Unlike the prior entry, this one doesn’t feature country-on-country competition, as Campbell surpassed K.C. and the Sunshine Band for the top spot.

Before Campbell scored his No. 1 hit, K.C. and the Sunshine Band held the top spot on the chart with their iconic generational disco anthem, “Get Down Tonight”. Though, as we mentioned, Campbell swooped in and took the top spot after the song was only at No. 1 for a week.

“Convoy” by C.W. McCall

You might be unaware of the 1978 movie Convoy featuring Kris Kristofferson, but you certainly aren’t unaware of the song that inspired it, which is C.W. McCall‘s “Convoy”. Released in 1975, this country single peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and to get there, it passed none other than the Bay City Rollers.

Right before C.W. McCall scored a No. 1 hit with “Convoy”, the song that sat at No. 1 was “Saturday Night” by the Bay City Rollers. However, on January 10, 1976, the chart said goodbye to rock pop and hello to country. “Convoy” went on to hold the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 for one week.

Photo by Tony Russell/Redferns