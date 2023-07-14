BTS’ Jung Kook Performs Debut Single “Seven” on “GMA”

BTS’s Jung Kook officially celebrated the release of his highly anticipated debut single, “Seven” on Good Morning America! Through an electric and exciting performance, the singer was part of GMA’s Summer Concert Series located at Central Park. Kook was accompanied by four male backup dancers along with a full band.

Surprising fans, he went on to perform a one-man solo rendition of BTS’ hit, “Dynamite” before performing his own hits “Love Yourself” and “Euphoria.” “Dynamite” is one of BTS’ most popular songs, released in August 2020, marking the band’s first English song. It earned them their first Grammy nomination, becoming the first Korean Pop act to ever be nominated for one. It debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold over 265,000 downloads in the first week alone.

Recently it was announced that Latto would be appearing on “Seven,” after teasing a snippet of the music video which featured an appearance from South Korean actress, Han So-hee. This marks the first collaboration between Latto and Kook. Taking to Twitter, Latto had previously teased the single, tweeting, “S/O to da ARMY,” with three seven emojis.

Kook, who is the youngest member of BTS, was able to sit down with GMA hosts to talk about the song, along with his translator JuJu Chang. “He basically said thank you to his fans for camping out, that he was excited about the energy and that he wanted to be able to sing for everybody,” When asked about how other BTS members felt about his solo career, he stated, “they loved it.”

Kook also revealed that teaming up with Latto was “the perfect fit” for the song. Asking Chang to translate to his fans, Kook stated, “I was actually able to wrap up the performance really well… I could enjoy it really well thanks to all the ARMY support and energy. And this will not be the end, so I hope you look forward to my upcoming performances as well.”

(Photo Credit: Michael Regan – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)