14 Budget-Friendly Gifts Singers and Songwriters Will Love

With so many people on your holiday shopping list, it’s easy for you (and your wallet) to get stretched thin over the next month. Yes, showing your loved ones how much you care with a thoughtful present is now to be expected this time of year. But that doesn’t mean you need to spend a lot of money in the process.

In fact, there are plenty of crowd-pleasing gifts out there that cost less than 80 bucks (many even as low as $3). In the case of these budget-friendly ideas below, they all happen to be ideal holiday gifts for the singer, songwriter and music-obsessed friends in your life, too.

From a pair of high-fidelity plugs that help save their ears during band practice to a sentimental ticket stub organizer to commemorate all their past gigs, shop some of our favorite affordable gifts ahead.

Major Scale Set of Wine Glasses, currently $68 at uncommongoods.com

Don’t want your next party to fall flat? Give it perfect pitch with the help of this Major Scale Wine Set, which comes with four wine goblets marked with each note on the major scale. Fill up your libations to the line and you’ll have crystal-clear sounds.

“It Was All a Dream” Doormat, currently $34.40 at society6.com

Adorn your loved one’s patio or doorstep with this custom-made, vibrant ode to the Notorious B.I.G. But fair warning: You’re about to make your friends and family’s stoop the newest Instagram destination.

Prince “Purple Rain” LP, currently $24.98 at nordstrom.com

Ranked among the top 10 of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, a copy of “Purple Rain” won’t disappoint. And as any true audiophile can attest, records of this caliber sound even better on vinyl.

Custom Spotify Poster Print, currently $18.54 at etsy.com

Memorialize your favorite photographic memory and matching song with the help of this custom poster. It’s printed in the same vein as Spotify’s interface, allowing users to swap the traditional album cover with their own personalized photo and text with their own custom messages.

Big Potato MTV The Throwback Music Party Game, currently $29 at target.com

Test your loved ones’ musical IQ with this throwback party game. This includes triple charades cards, a TRL challenge and a whole slew of head-scratching questions on music from the 80s, 90s and 2000s that will provide hours of entertainment at their next game night.

Nirvana Socks, currently $2.99 at hm.com

Ditch the boring plain socks you’d normally purchase as a holiday gift, and instead opt for a pair of these graphic Nirvana ones instead. It also doesn’t hurt that it happens to be among the most affordable and most highly rated gift ideas that tops our list.

The Rolling Stones 78 Houston T-Shirt, currently $38 at therollingstonesshop.com

Whether they were at The Stones’ 78 Houston concert or just live vicariously through the footage they find on YouTube, we’re willing to bet your friends will have this vintage tee in heavy rotation in their daily wardrobe.

Funko POP Rocks Johnny Cash, currently $19.99 at amazon.com

Funko is best known as being a purveyor of pop culture collectibles, like this vinyl figurine of legendary singer and songwriter Johnny Cash. And if Cash is less your loved ones speed, chances are there’s a more appropriate figurine to be found in Funko POP’s catalogue of 8,000 plus collectibles that suits.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation Smart Speaker, currently $29.99 at amazon.com

Amazon’s most popular smart speaker just got a whole lot better. The third generation device comes with all of the same features we’ve come to expect, including Amazon Alexa voice control, privacy controls and a compact design. But what sets it apart is its new and improved audio quality, which boasts richer and louder sounds. Its music to our ears, if you ask us.

Redbubble Composer Grid Hardcover Journal, currently $20.51 at redbubble.com

Like knives are to chefs and brushes are to painters, a songwriter relies on a notebook as part of their creative process. With it, they can ensure their lyrics, song ideas and musings can be stored in one safe place. So any notebook that has ample pages, including this option which features minimalist portraits of famous composers, will be put to good use by the songwriters in your life.

Just the Ticket Stub Organizer, currently $10.45 at amazon.com

Even though gigs might be on hold for the foreseeable future, your friends can still relive their favorite live events through this memory book, which allows users to jot down your memories next to each ticket stub they’ve collected over the years.

“1000 Record Covers,” currently $15 at barnesandnoble.com

As far as coffee table books go, there are few of the musical variety that trump “1000 Record Covers.” This expansive anthology of album artwork comes with stunning visuals accompanied by insider stories on how these legendary covers came to life.

“Mixtape Potluck Cookbook,” currently $19.58 at amazon.com

Leave it to Questlove to “throw” the ultimate dinner. In the “Mixtape Potluck Cookbook” The Roots frontman gets 50 guests, including the likes of Michelin-star chef Eric Ripert and Academy Award winning actress Natalie Portman, to dish out some of their favorite recipes. Alongside their dishes, Questlove pairs each cook with a song that captures their creative energy. The result? Engaging stories, mouth-watering recipes and an awesome soundtrack to boot.

Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs, currently $23.98 at walmart.com

“Shark Tank” enthusiasts might recognize Vibes, the purveyor of earplugs that lower decibel levels, all without muffling sounds. Using the plugs is a lot like lowering the volume on your TV; instead of blocking out all noise, Vibes uses its noise reduction technology to filter in incoming sounds to a decibel level that’s safe with your ears. They’re great for band practices, DJ sets, live concerts and even noisy workout classes where you want to enjoy the sounds around you, but just at a lower volume.