Caitlin Quisenberry Wows Reba McEntire with Kacey Musgraves “Rainbow”

Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” is one of the most touching country ballads in recent memory. The lulling track provides a singer the opportunity to infuse a healthy amount of emotion into their performance. That fact was on display during Caitlin Quisenberry’s Blind Audition for The Voice.

Videos by American Songwriter

The audition process for season 24 of the hit series continued on Tuesday night (October 10). Quisenberry was among the hopefuls. The performance was an almost instant hit with the celebrity coaches—Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend.

[RELATED: All the Songs on Kacey Musgraves’ Magical ‘Golden Hour’ Ranked]

McEntire surely knows a strong country voice when she hears one. It didn’t take long for her to turn around for Quisenberry. Though Horan held back from hitting his button, he could be seen singing along to the Musgraves hit. Stefani joined McEntire in expressing interest in the singer.

Horan’s regret was immediate. “Why didn’t I turn?” the former boy-bander said as Quisenberry hit her final note.

“When you started I heard country,” McEntire told the contestant. “I heard a great quality voice, just what I like to listen to. I do have a lot of experience in the music industry and I’ve had wonderful coaches in my career. I think I can help you out with some things that people have been so sweet to teach me.

“And, we’re both redheads,” she added. “So that’s a plus.”

Stefani gave Quisenberry her pitch next, pointing to the singer’s “raw talent.”

“You have a lot of range in your voice,” Stefani said. “It’s just ‘How do you pull it all together.’ You need a coach who can help you, cheerlead for you, and bounce ideas off of you.

“I’ve done this for so long…well, so has she,” Stefani added, referencing McEntire. “You’re gonna go with a blonde or a redhead. Fake blonde…I didn’t want you to think I don’t know what I’m doing [because] I’m blonde. It’s not real.”

Unsurprisingly, Quisenberry went with her country roots and chose McEntire. Check out her full performance, below.

Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC