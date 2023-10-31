Cale Tyson Pivots to Pop-Country with Playful New Single “Hope You’re Hungover”

Singer/songwriter Cale Tyson is circling back to his country roots with his latest single. Released on Friday (October 27), “Hope You’re Hungover” offers a surprising sonic pivot, embracing the lyrical theming of the genre’s radio hitmakers.

From tailgates to George Strait, the Texas native leans into familiar imagery in the playful and pointed breakup track. I hope you’re hungover all alone / On your telephone / Asking why’d you let me go?

“‘Hope You’re Hungover’ is my first journey back into the world of country music,” Tyson shared in a statement. “Country has always been at the forefront of my heart, but I felt like I needed to stray from it for a while to eventually come back to it. I feel like this is a whole new approach to the genre, tying in my roots with the more modern sounds I’ve been exploring since.”

The somewhat tongue-in-cheek tune isn’t a parody of the genre but a lighthearted representation of his new phase in life. Instead of fitting the mold of a rhinestoned country music traditionalist or a tortured indie-rock balladeer, Tyson is simply embracing a new sense of personal and creative freedom.

“I chose to get clean and sober a little over a year ago after a 30-day stay in a rehab facility in Pasadena, California,” Tyson added. “Writing this song was a bit of a play on sobriety and drinking in general. I don’t have to worry about hangovers anymore since I don’t drink, so it’s kind of fun to poke fun at the subject. I’m really grateful to have booze out of my life, if for nothing else: no more hangovers.”

“Hope You’re Hungover” is his first country-centered release since his acclaimed record Careless Soul arrived in 2017. His 2013 debut EP, High on Lonesome, earned praise for its vintage-inspired sound. In recent years, Tyson relocated from Nashville to Los Angeles, sharing a steady stream of pop-tinged tracks.

Watch the official music video for “Hope You’re Hungover,” directed by Lucas Markman, below:

