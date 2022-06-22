Cardi B Shares Career-Spanning Video While Hinting at New Music

Cardi B reflected on her whirlwind career yesterday (June 21) by dropping a 2-minute video featuring some of her biggest hits with a caption saying, “IM GONNA STOMP THIS TIME AROUND.”

The video pieced together clips from her many music videos with the Invasion of Privacy track “Get Up 10” blasting straight out of the gate. The video then transitions into “Drip” featuring Migos, “Money Bag” and her name-making hit “Bodak Yellow.” Later the Latin-infused bop featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin “I Like It,” “Bartier Cardi,” “Be Careful,” her Kahlani-assisted ballad “Ring,” and “Thru Your Phone” are all given their dues.

“Just a little reminder feeling like 2020 when I had to come out and STEP to remind them…P.S-IM GONNA STOMP THIS TIME AROUND,” Cardi wrote in her caption, hinting at the long-awaited follow-up to her last full-length album, which was released in 2018.

While looking back on her journey to the top, Cardi made it clear she’s got her mind set on the future. Watch the career-spanning video below.

Just a little reminder 😉 feeling like 2020 when I had to come out and STEP to remind them …..P.S-IM GONNA STOMP THIS TIME AROUND 😛 pic.twitter.com/SRtDE8G9Ij — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 21, 2022

Cardi jumped on Twitter earlier this year to address complaints from fans that new music wasn’t coming fast enough.

“I seen a lot of y’all talking shit like, ‘Oh she doesn’t feed us…,’” she said in a voice note. “So when I put what I’mma put out, I’mma talk more about it because clearly I can’t talk about it now. But I really had technical difficulties with my latest project. I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties on the music that I’ve been working on that … had to be done and taken care of before I put it out.”

She then promised her Bardi gang they would be the first to get any news on new music saying, “When things come out, that’s when I’mma talk about it. It’s nothing, like, major or crazy. Yeah, we’ll figure it out ’cause I know, I know, I know, I know you guys want that and I’m gonna give it to ya, OK? OK.”

It’s been more than 4 years since Cardi released Invasion, which saw a host of critical nods, including a Grammy nomination for album of the year and a win for best rap album. In the downtime between albums, Cardi teamed up with fellow hip-hop maven Megan Thee Stallion to share a one-off single “Up,” which skyrocketed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts soon after its release.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC