Cardi B Denies Fighting With Fan After Fending Off Concert-Goers with Microphone

Cardi B’s performance at the Wireless Festival in London was certainly one to remember.

For starters, the “I Like It” rapper got up close and personal with her fans. During one song of her set, Cardi B was closely flanked and carried by her security personnel as she performed right in front of a crowd of fans. The fans, however, appeared to grab at the artist. In response, she pushed them back with her microphone.

Cardi denied that it was a “fight,” insisting that the scene was being misconstrued. Watch the moment below, and see for yourself.

“It wasn’t NO FIGHT!” Cardi shared in a Tweet. “@itsKenBarbie got the whole thing on their page.” Twitter user @itsKenBarbie shared the full video in a post. (See below)

It wasn’t NO FIGHT ! @itsKenBarbie got the whole thing on their page ❤️💙 https://t.co/2PclxZWaIT — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 9, 2022

While the rooms, neighborhoods, and playgrounds pretend a whole fight happened pic.twitter.com/BdttatYJfH — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 9, 2022

In addition to her fan interactions, Cardi B surprised her fans by performing her hit song “WAP” with fellow rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion. “WAP” is now a multi-Platinum certified song, and its music video is just as acclaimed. The official music video for the song broke the record for the biggest 24-hour debut of an all-female collaboration on YouTube. And on the Wireless stage, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion brought some of their music video moves to London. Check out a fan video of the performance below.

Additionally, Cardi B’s husband, Offset, also made an appearance during the rapper’s set.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were the highlights of wireless festival. They brought the energy and were so good live! pic.twitter.com/Qjsn451G94 — lori 🐻🍑 (@lorigomx) July 9, 2022

In other news about the New York-hailing artist, she recently responded to criticism over her ranking on Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time list. Her album Invasion of Privacy ranked number 16, but Cardi B said, “I ain’t motherfucking ask for it!”

Never a dull moment with this rap queen, and we love her for it.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images