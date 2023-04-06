Cardi B Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary of ‘Invasion of Privacy’

On April 6, 2018, Cardi B released her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy. Although she had put out mixtapes before like Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 and 2, Invasion of Privacy was truly a breakthrough moment for her. Accomplishing everything a hip-hop album could hope to accomplish, the LP transformed Cardi B into one of the most beloved female acts in the genre.

So, five years later, Cardi and her team celebrated a milestone anniversary. Half a decade removed from the album’s arrival, Cardi met her producer J. White Did It and her engineer Evan LaRay in the studio with cake and champagne to party it up.

In an Instagram story she posted of the hang-out, Cardi praised her team while acknowledging how Invasion of Privacy still makes her money years later. “(Look) what my team got me, guys!” she said. “Five years! I’m still getting booked for millions of dollars with one muthafuckin’ album, bitch! Yeah, what’s up? Ain’t nobody can tell me nothing.” Check out the clip below.

Cardi B celebrating the five year anniversary of her debut album Invasion Of Privacy 🎂pic.twitter.com/kGYis9d7pq — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 6, 2023

Invasion of Privacy was a huge success on the charts. Both “I Like It” and “Bodak Yellow” spent time at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, “Bartier Cardi,” “Be Careful,” “Ring,” “Best Life,” “I Do,” “Bickenhead,” and “Get Up 10” all eclipsed the No. 43 mark on the Hot 100. The album was officially given 4x RIAA platinum certification on Thursday as well.

While the decision was met with controversy, Cardi’s debut took home the Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2019. Fans argued that albums from Travis Scott and Mac Miller were more deserving, but it’s difficult to minimize the cultural impact Invasion of Privacy had in the months following its release.

Since Invasion of Privacy, Cardi has not put out another studio album, but has instead dropped subsequent chart-topping singles like “Up,” “WAP,” and “Money.” It’s unclear when she plans to release her next full-length project, but surely, it will be just as impressive and extravagant as the last.

