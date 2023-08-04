Cardi B Dodges Charges in Microphone-Throwing Incident

During the last weekend of July, Cardi B lost her temper a bit after being doused with a cup of water by a fan at a show, launching her microphone and hitting the culprit. But, after the attendee filed battery charges against the New York emcee for the mic toss, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is letting Cardi off scot-free.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Thursday (August 3), LVMPD officially stated that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper will not face any charges in connection to the July 29 incident at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence,” LVMPD said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

In response, Cardi B’s legal team thanked LVMPD. “On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter,” attorneys Drew Findling, David Chesnoff, and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement.

[RELATED: Offset Connects with Wife Cardi B on New Single “Jealousy”]

The now infamous performance by Cardi B came just a day after she connected with her husband Offset for the song “Jealousy,” a response to false cheating rumors that swirled around the couple this summer. “Jealousy” is set to land on the track list for Offset’s upcoming sophomore solo album, yet to be given an official release date.

As for Cardi, who has not put out an album since the award-winning Invasion of Privacy in 2018, she too has plans to return with an LP in the near future. However, during an Instagram livestream session in May, while she did state that an album is “coming,” she also spoke about the anxiety potentially releasing an album gives her.

“I’ve been having a lot of anxiety because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour, and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids,” she said.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images