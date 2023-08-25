Carly Rae Jepsen Added to List of Musicians Ending Their Professional Relationship with Scooter Braun

After the news broke earlier this week that Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have parted ways with talent manager Scooter Braun, it has been revealed that Carly Rae Jepsen has also stopped working with Braun. Braun currently still works with Justin Bieber, Black Eyed Peas, and David Guetta.

Associated Press was the publication to announce that Jepsen would no longer be signed to Braun’s label. J Balvin parted ways with Braun earlier this year as well. He now works with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Braun responded to several stories online, which revealed that many well-known artists were no longer working with him. “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself,” Braun wrote on Twitter. His post has over 6 million views.

A rep for Lovato stated that the singer was planning to “go in a new direction, even though she was thankful for her time with SB Projects,” according to Billboard.

Jepsen released her seventh studio album in July. “The Loneliest Time was based on the themes of loneliness, and that became very clear to me,” Jepsen told Variety about the process of writing the album. “I’m like, okay, so ‘[Psychedelic] Switch.’ We’re gonna save for later.

“[But] I didn’t want it to be like the sad album, and then the happy album. There was purposely songs like ‘Bends’ and ‘Go Find Yourself or Whatever’ on the first offering. On the second offering, things like ‘Kollage’ and ‘Put It to Rest’ felt very vital — ‘Aeroplanes,’ for example,” Jepsen continued. “But I think why those landed there is they were more experimental than I could ever really done ever before. So it felt safer to put them in the home of a B-sides as well.”

In the same interview, Jepsen discussed the meaning behind her new album’s second track, “Kamikaze.” “’Kamikaze’ is a fun one for me. Human nature is such that when there’s this idea that you could cause a little chaos to your life, but it’ll be fun, it’s hard not to press that button,” Jepsen said. “It’s this idea that you’re traveling, and you come in for the weekend, and you see somebody whom you could cause chaos to — or you could just be good and not tell him you’re in town…”

