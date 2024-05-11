Vince Gill Shares Why He Needed a Great Deal of “Restraint” When Performing With the Eagles

With a love for country, bluegrass, and rock, Vince Gill turned that love into an ongoing career that continues today. First stepping foot in the industry during the 1970s, the musician gained fame for being able to play not just the guitar but the banjo, dobro, and the mandolin. And to make it even better – the singer gained the nickname “nicest guy in Nashville.” With many stars enjoying their time with Gill, the musician found himself performing with the Eagles after Glenn Frey passed away in 2016. Spending the last few years with the band, Gill recently explained how he needed some restraint when joining the Eagles.

Videos by American Songwriter

Speaking with Guitar World about working with the Eagles, Gill praised the opportunity, but claimed, “This is an interesting gig for me with the Eagles because I only play a little lead guitar. There are only two or three songs that I solo on, which is different from what I’m used to, where it’s solos all night long.”

[RELATED: 5 Must-Hear Vince Gill Guest Appearances with Other Artists]

Vince Gill Focused On Staying True To The Orignal Songs

With Joe Walsh covering lead guitar, Gill filled in as the rhythm guitarist. And apparently, he doesn’t mind at all. The nice guy said, “I know what’s needed and don’t waste time playing stuff that no one wants to hear. It’s interesting because as I’ve gotten older, I spend more time thinking about what not to play. That’s very different from when I was young and constantly thinking about playing as much as possible. My mindset is all about brevity and restraint now. That’s what I love about the way Joe plays – he shows tremendous restraint. He could play more, but he doesn’t. I really enjoy that.”

Knowing exactly what they needed before he stepped on stage with the band, Gill insisted, “I knew going in that they needed a rhythm player more than a free-wheeling lead. I’m more than happy to spend the night ripping power chords for Joe.”

While some musicians tend to add their own spin on classic songs, Gill focused on staying true to the originals. “I don’t take ownership of a single note within that music because I didn’t create any of it. That would be foolish of me to do, though I do have enough respect for it that I really want to try to honor the songs and be respectful of what they are.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)