Lainey Wilson Shares Snippet of New Song Surrounding Her Love for Her Dog Hippie Mae

Born in a town of just 250 people, Lainey Wilson first attended the Grand Ole Opry at just nine years old. Although just a child, that moment set a fire inside of her to one day become a top name in country music. And while she spent years trying to break into the industry, she now holds numerous awards thanks to albums like Bell Bottom Country. Showing no signs of slowing down, Wilson recently announced her newest album, Whirlwind. And with fans already excited to hear new music from the country star, Wilson decided to give them a teaser of what is to come with her new song focused on her dog, Hippie Mae.

For any fan of Wilson, they know she loves country music. But if there is one thing she loves more – it is her dog, Hippie Mae. Sharing a post on Instagram, Wilson wrote a letter to her dog as she continues to perform overseas. Not able to bring her with her on the road, the singer seemed to miss her pup a great deal. Throughout the video, Wilson writes a heartfelt message about her longing to see Hippie Mae once again. But besides her love for animals, fans got a taste of her new song.

Lainey Wilson Dropping New Album On August 23

Sharing their excitement over the video, fans filled the comment section, writing, “A love letter to your dog. Girl this is why we love you. So relatable, also love the teaser of the new song it sounds grooovyyyyy.” Another fan wrote, “I love this so much and it breaks my heart at the same time!!! I know y’all are missing eachother!!! Love you sweet friend. Can’t wait to squeeze you BIG!!!” And one person added, “Bahahaha not to mention the vet bills, the poop bags, the custom collar, the toys…Hippie girl is lovvved.”

Other than sharing her love for Hippie Mae, on May 9, Wilson announced her fifth studio album called Whirlwind. Releasing on August 23, the country star explained how the album will surround the “highs, lows, and in-betweens” of her music career.

Releasing a statement, Wilson said, “I am so excited to finally announce Whirlwind. This album has been a long time coming and I can’t wait for the world to have this body of work in their hands soon. This new chapter of music is the most cathartic and personal piece of art I’ve ever made. I hope this record brings some peace to your whirlwind and wraps its arms around you like it did for me.”

