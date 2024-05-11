‘American Idol’ Reveals Full Setlist for Disney Night’s Top 5 Performances

American Idol has revealed the setlist for the Top 5 performances this coming Sunday, May 12. The upcoming episode is Disney Night, where the show is heading to Orlando, Florida where the remaining five contestants will visit the park and get some mentoring from Kane Brown.

The songs chosen are an interesting mix of classic Disney songs and more obscure tunes written for Disney films. The setlist includes songs from Cars, Cars 2, D3: The Might Ducks, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Hannah Montana: The Movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Little Mermaid, Onward, The Princess and the Frog, and Toy Story 4, according to a report from TVLine.

The Top 5 consists of Abi Carter, Emmy Russell, Jack Blocker, Triston Harper, and Will Moseley. Sunday’s episode will clock in at almost three hours, but by the end, two of the remaining contestants will be sent home. The final three will move on to the finale episode, where one will be crowned the Winner of American Idol.

Who Will Sing What During American Idol‘s Disney Night?

There’s no telling what order the performances will come in, but here are the official pairings of song and artist. There’s an interesting mix of classic Disney and popular hits merely featured in Disney movies, so there will be some variety on Sunday’s episode.

Abi Carter will sing “Part of Your World” from the 1989 film The Little Mermaid, the classic tune where Ariel laments not living on land. The simply arranged song will fit well with Abi’s penchant for the piano and her clear, gentle voice. For her second song, she’ll sing “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac, which was featured in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Emmy Russell is taking on a more current tune—Brandi Carlile’s 2020 song “Carried Me With You” from the film Onward. The movie is about two brothers who go on an epic quest to meet their dad, who died when they were young. Her second song will be one of Miley Cyrus’ early hits, “The Climb” from Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Jack Blocker will perform Brad Paisley’s song “Nobody’s Fool” from Cars 2, as well as David Bowie’s famous hit Space Oddity, featured in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Triston Harper is taking on Anika Noni Rose’s iconic song “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog. Additionally, he’ll take on Rascal Flatts’ classic rework of “Life is a Highway” from Cars.

Finally, Will Moseley will perform Chris Stapleton’s “Ballad of a Lonesome Cowboy” from Toy Story 4. He will also take on Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild,” featured in D3: The Mighty Ducks.