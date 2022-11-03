Carly Simon Set to Release ‘Live at Grand Central Station’

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 inductee Carly Simon is set to release her legendary surprise concert, Live at Grand Central Station, on audio and Blu-Ray early next year.

The work, which was performed in New York City’s Grand Central Terminal train station, is slated to drop on January 27 for the very first time. And to celebrate the news, Simon has released the song and accompanying video for “Like A River” from the show, which fans can check out below.

In April 1995, commuters walking through Grand Central were surprised to stumble upon Simon and her band performing a full, unannounced concert in the middle of the main terminal—her first in 14 years. The concert will now be available on Blu-ray, CD, vinyl, and digital streaming platforms, plus there is a very limited edition colored vinyl available. Pre-order HERE

If that wasn’t enough, on November 5, Simon will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Born and raised in New York City, Simon is a Grammy award-winning musician, singer-songwriter, and author whose career spans over five decades. In the ’70s, Simon had a string of chart-topping hit singles, including “You’re So Vain,” which reached No. 1, as well as “Anticipation,” “Nobody Does It Better,” “Coming Around Again,” “Mockingbird” with James Taylor and more.

Simon has received an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, received the Berklee College of Music Honorary Doctor of Music Degree, and has been nominated for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Check out the new performance video and the album’s tracklist below.

Live at Grand Central Tracklist

1. Touched By The Sun

2. Anticipation

3. I’ve Got To Have You

4. We Have No Secrets

5. Haven’t Got Time For The Pain

6. Jesse

7. That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be

8. Letters Never Sent

9. Legend In Your Own Time

10. De Bat (Fly In My Face)

11. Davy

12. Halfway Around The World

13. Like A River

14. Coming Around Again

15. Let The River Run

Photo via Sacks & Co.