Thomas Rhett to Hit 40 Cities in 27 States on 2023 U.S. Tour

Keeping the spirit of football, and all sports, alive well beyond the 2023 Super Bowl, Thomas Rhett has revealed the guest artists and details of his upcoming U.S. Home Team Tour 23. The singer announced the trek, which will hit 40 cities in 27 states, with a comical trailer promoting the series of dates.

Featuring guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith in support, the tour will kick off on May 4, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa, at the Wells Fargo Arena and continue with dates throughout the entire U.S. The tour concludes on Sept. 29 at the Bridgestone Arena in Rhett’s hometown of Nashville.

To accompany the news of the tour, Rhett released a humorous video featuring tour jerseys to celebrate the tour in a mock press conference.

“Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be,” said Thomas Rhett in a statement. “I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We’re definitely gonna have a good time.”

Rhett released his sixth album, Where We Started, in April. The project features Katy Perry on the title track and collaborations with Russell Dickerson, Riley Green, and Tyler Hubbard.

Thomas Rhett Home Team Tour 23 Dates:

5/4/2023 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

5/5/2023 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

5/6/2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

5/18/2023 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

5/19/2023 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

5/20/2023 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

6/8/2023 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

6/9/2023 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

6/10/2023 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

6/15/2023 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena

6/16/2023 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

6/17/2023 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena

6/22/2023 -Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

6/23/2023 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

7/6/2023 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

7/7/2023 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena

7/8/2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

7/13/2023 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

7/14/2023 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

7/15/2023 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

7/20/2023 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

7/21/2023 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

7/22/2023 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

7/27/2023 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

7/28/2023 – Chicago, IL – United Center

7/29/2023 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

8/3/2023 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

8/4/2023 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

8/5/2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

8/17/2023 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

8/18/2023 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

8/19/2023 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

9/14/2023 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

9/15/2023 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

9/16/2023 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

9/21/2023 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

9/22/2023 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

9/23/2023 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

9/28/2023 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

9/29/2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Photo: Courtesy of Green Room PR