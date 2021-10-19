‘Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name’ Documentary in the Works

A new documentary, Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name will premiere on CNN in 2022, while domestic streaming and international distribution rights will go to HBO Max.

Directed and produced by Frank Marshall—who released the acclaimed The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart in 2020—Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name dives into one of the most famed friendships in music history.

“I’ve been listening to and playing their music my whole life, so it’s especially meaningful to me and such an honor to be able to put together (a film about) this special reunion concert by these two extraordinarily gifted friends,” Marshall said in a statement, reported by Variety.

The film title is derived from a lyric in King’s “You’ve Got A Friend.” The two often shared songs and ensuing success, but this particular track is a signature of both of their individual solo careers, penned and released as part of King’s 1971 album Tapestry. She notes that the song is a response to Taylor’s “Fire and Rain.”

Taylor’s cover from Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon in 1971 hit No.1 and both versions went on to win Grammys. The track is one of 15 the pair recorded live from West Hollywood’s The Troubadour in 2007, where they gigged together in 1970, for the Live At The Troubadour album, released in 2010

The documentary follows the two along The Troubadour Reunion Tour in 2010. Also interviewed in the film are sidemen Danny Kortchmar, Russ Kunkel, and Lee Sklar, who accompanied the duo on all their shows together from 1970 through 2010.

King is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland on Oct. 30, where Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson will act as presenters and perform her songs.