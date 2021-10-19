Miranda Lambert Takes Country Radio by Storm with New Single “If I Was a Cowboy”

On Friday, Oct. 15, country star Miranda Lambert unveiled her latest single: “If I Was A Cowboy,” a dreamy, back-roads track celebrating the image of America’s most-treasured cultural avatar, the cowboy. Now, just five days later, the single is taking the airwaves by storm—as of Tuesday (Oct. 19), it’s currently the most-added song on country radio nationwide.

Written with Jesse Frasure and produced by Luke Dick and Jon Randall, “If I Was A Cowboy” shows off Lambert’s versatility as an artist. Decorated with allusions to Stetsons, Triggers, and Big Irons, the tune reads like a love letter to the Western icons of the 20th century… but with an ethereal setting, whimsical pedal steel lines, and layers of Lambert’s honey-smooth, yet delightfully raspy voice, the song’s also strikingly modern.

Perhaps that’s why it’s been such a hit on the country radio scene—since it dropped on October 15, it’s been added into the rotation of 103 stations.

The single also comes at an exciting time for Lambert—currently, she’s nominated for Entertainer, Female Vocalist, and Musical Event of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards, airing Nov. 10. She’s also branched into some new merchandising ventures, announcing her first-ever fragrance—Idyllwind Eau De Parfum by Miranda Lambert—which will be available starting late October.

Two decades removed from when she self-released her debut, self-titled album, Lambert is still dominating the country music market with no signs of slowing. With unparalleled style, world-class talent, and, now, another hit single under her belt, she really is earning the title “Queen of the Cowboys.”

Miranda Lambert’s new single “If I Was a Cowboy” is out now—watch the visualizer for it below: