Caroline Jones is Doing it All as That Girl In The Band

This one is for the girls: Caroline Jones has just run through a series of solo shows, and she recorded all the behind-the-scenes goodness for fans to watch in her second Summer Tour Diary (out now).

This string of shows, fittingly titled That Girl In The Band Tour, has been occurring in select cities before or after Jones supported the Zac Brown Band on their Out In The Middle Tour. Looking at the big picture, it seems as if Jones’ schedule is nothing short of a tremendous feat of timing and talent. But on a more personal level, Jones couldn’t imagine a better way to express her craft than on a tour of her very own.

In her Summer Tour Diary, viewers watch as Jones prepares and performs at several intimate venues for her solo tour. The video diary creates a montage of scenes from iconic venues like Carol’s Pub in Chicago and Mercury Lounge in New York City. In these sequences, Jones leaves it all out on the stage playing songs from her 2021 album Antipodes as well as older, crowd-favorites. And in the in-between moments, the camera captures Jones rehearsing on the tour bus, in various lobbies, and in a venue bathroom. The “boys in the band”—Jones’ backing band—make several appearances too, showcasing a sense of camaraderie.

Further, in particularly candid moments, Jones jokes that getting into a board game is the reason why she’s late to soundcheck. Later, she expresses her sincerest gratitude to the concert-goers that have come to see her perform live. All in all, this tour diary is an authentic seven-minute video of life on the road.

So, watch Caroline Jones’ second Summer Tour Diary below, and catch Jones performing at The Hotel Café following Zac Brown Band’s Hollywood Bowl show on November 4.

Photo by Laura Tait