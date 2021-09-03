Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay Team Up For ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Cover

On Friday, country superstars Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay unveiled a dazzling collaboration: a duet of “Only Us” from Broadway’s new smash hit, Dear Evan Hansen. The cover comes ahead of the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical, which is due to hit theaters later this month.

With an enchanting, orchestra-led arrangement, the duet gives Underwood and Shay Mooney—the “Shay” half of Dan + Shay—a perfect platform to show off just how versatile and virtuosic their voices are. With impressive control at the top of their ranges, the two singers’ voices come together in blissful harmony, carrying the heartfelt emotion of the song.

As Underwood fans will remember, this isn’t the 38-year-old’s first foray into musical theater—in 2013, she starred as Maria in the NBC production of The Sound Of Music. Now, she’s lending her voice to the official soundtrack of the Dear Evan Hansen film, which will also feature reinterpretations of the musical’s songs from the likes of Sam Smith, Summer Walker, SZA, Finneas, Tori Kelly, and more. Ben Platt—who originated the titular character on Broadway—is set to reprise his role.

This all comes after a couple of other high-profile duets from Underwood. In May, she teamed up with NEEDTOBREATHE for their anthemic love ballad, “I Wanna Remember.” Then, in late July, she and Jason Aldean got together to make the country power bop, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Underwood is at the top of her game, musically, and these new duets prove that. With a number of hit tunes (and awards) under her belt already, 2021 is shaping up to be one of her strongest years to date.

Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay’s cover of “Only Us” from Dear Evan Hansen is out now—listen to it below: