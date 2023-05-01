Carrie Underwood Announces Launch of Her Own SiriusXM Station

Carrie Underwood will soon be dominating the airwaves with her very own SiriusXM channel, Carrie’s Country.

The country superstar is set to launch the year-round channel in June. With programming carefully curated by the star herself, Carrie’s Country will feature the icon’s eclectic tastes 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week.

“I’m thrilled to partner with SiriusXM on my new channel,” Underwood shared in a statement. “I can’t wait to welcome listeners into my personal musical universe, sharing my favorite music across all of the genres I love, from classic rock to the latest in country.”

A press release promised “a musical journey” in which Underwood will “highlight her friends, favorites, and influences” from country hits past and present, gospel tunes, workout favorites, and more. “Listeners will also hear high-octane favorites from classic to hard rock for your morning exercise or your late-night jam sessions,” the release reads. “The stories behind her music, record-breaking career, and life on the road will be shared, and much more.”

“Carrie Underwood is one of country music’s biggest and most multi-faceted artists today, and to collaborate with her on her very own SiriusXM channel is truly special,” SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein added in the release. “‘Carrie’s Country’ will give listeners and fans the opportunity to connect with her on a new level, beyond her musical choices and influences, as she curates the channel’s programming. We welcome her to the SiriusXM family as we continue to expand our country music offerings to our subscribers.”

The month of June will also see the star return to the Las Vegas Strip for her Reflections residency, which she recently extended through the end of the year.

“We had a blast on the road with the Denim & Rhinestones Tour, but it’s always nice to come back ‘home’ to Resorts World Las Vegas to continue Reflection,” Underwood shared in a statement heralding the news. “This show is truly a celebration of all my music, and I love having the chance to welcome fans from all over the world who come to see us in Vegas.”

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images